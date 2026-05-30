Sleeper Cowboys UDFA Could Be 'Serious Contender' To Make 53-Man Roster

The Dallas Cowboys are returning all 11 starters on the offensive side of the ball for the 2026 NFL campaign, but that doesn't mean there aren't some questions that need to be answered as the team prepares to return to the practice field for organized team activities (OTAs) on Monday, June 1.

Dallas lost some key offensive line depth during the offseason, with veteran offensive lineman Robert Jones signing with the 49ers and versatile offensive lineman Brock Hoffman reuniting with former head coach Mike McCarthy by signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

There are also questions at tackle, with former first-round pick Tyler Guyton struggling to find his groove in the NFL and starting right tackle Terence Steele leaving room for improvement.

That's why entering OTAs there are some intriguing position battles to watch in the trenches, including further down the depth chart with offensive line depth. There will be opportunities to leave their mark during the offseason program, which could open the door for one under-the-radar prospect to earn his way onto the 53-man roster.

Could Shiyazh Pete Leave His Mark?

I went down a Shiyazh Pete college interview rabbit hole after his rookie mini-camp availability today. He's like a cross between the friendliest Chick-fil-A worker you've ever met and a Greek philosopher.



Going to be a top 3 locker room interview if he sticks. https://t.co/8LYKgiAZaC pic.twitter.com/L1ScFEGgVz — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) May 3, 2026

Following rookie minicamp, undrafted free agent Shiyazh Pete became an instant fan-favorite thanks to a viral interview. Pete, who is the first Navajo player to sign with an NFL team, played college football at New Mexico State and Kentucky.

With the Cowboys being thin along the offensive line, Jon Machota of The Athletic believes Pete could be a dark-horse candidate to make the 53-man roster. UDFA Michael Trigg gets a lot of the attention, but Pete could become a "serious contender" to remain in Dallas beyond the preseason.

"Trigg is definitely No. 1 on the list. I think he has a great opportunity to make the roster as the team’s No. 4 tight end. The next possibility would probably be offensive tackle Shiyazh Pete," Machota wrote.

"His size immediately stands out (6-foot-9, 309 pounds) when you see him on the field. And offensive tackle is a spot that is always a need. If he can show enough upside in training camp and the preseason, he could be someone to seriously consider for the 53-man roster."

Kentucky offensive lineman Shiyazh Pete | Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pete transferred to Kentucky to learn in the team's pro-style offense, and started all 12 games at left tackle for the Wildcats during his lone season. His experience in the SEC will help him as he prepares to transfer his skillset to NFL level.

Making an NFL roster as an undrafted free agent is always a longshot, but it's going to be fun to watch how Pete continues to develop throughout OTAs, mandatory minicamp, and training camp to see if he can show some signs of brilliance and add some crucial depth for the Cowboys. He's going to have fans in his corner and rooting him on along the way.

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