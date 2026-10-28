Stephen A. Smith Claims Dallas Cowboys Are Losing Confidence in Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys put together an impressive effort on the ground in Monday night's 38-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Cowboys running back Javonte Williams finished with 25 carries for 155 yards and a touchdown, as Dallas had one of its best rushing performances since the Ezekiel Elliott era in a game that the franchise needed to win.

But through the air, Dak Prescott made some impressive throws when he needed to and proved to be the difference in Dallas cashing in drives for touchdowns instead of settling for field goals and keeping a wounded Eagles offense in the game.

His first two touchdown passes to CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens both came on third down, plays that ultimately swung the game in Dallas' favor. He finished 15 of 27 passing for 212 yards, three touchdowns and no picks.

But despite another solid day at the office for Prescott, Stephen A. Smith isn't letting that stop him from unleashing some foolish hot takes on his beloved Cowboys.

Stephen A. Smith: Cowboys Aren't Satisfied With Dak Prescott

Stephen A. Smith looks on before the game between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks in game two of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After getting cozy in the suite at Lincoln Financial Field with Jerry Jones on Monday night, Smith wasted no time making comments Tuesday morning that he would have never said in front of Jones.

During the latest episode of ESPN's First Take, Smith claimed that the Cowboys no longer have "supreme confidence" in Prescott and that the front office is "not satisfied." He made sure to emphasize that this is only his interpretation.

"This is my interpretation, I believe there's a lack of confidence, supreme confidence in Dak Prescott," Smith said. "You believe in him, you're paying him, but in the same breath, you're understanding the importance of having that balanced running attack. Because when you just have him dropping back the pass that football, you're not satisfied with the level of production that you're getting."

There's no doubt that Prescott hasn't been at his best this season, at least compared to the elite standards that he's set for himself.

"I believe there is a lack of confidence in Dak Prescott."



—@stephenasmith on the Cowboys' offensive woes 😳 pic.twitter.com/HfLTB8U8yx — First Take (@FirstTake) October 27, 2026

But to say that the Cowboys are losing confidence in their franchise quarterback after a few below-average games is another attempt by Smith to generate negative attention around Dallas -- as if there wasn't enough already.

In back-to-back losses to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers, Prescott finished with just two touchdowns and four interceptions. In his defense, both picks against Tampa Bay came off tipped passes, though the film from the Packers game is something Prescott will want to forget.

Smith is better off saving his foolish comments unless Prescott has consistent struggles throughout the rest of the season.

Until then, the Cowboys will have to live with the unfortunate reality that they might be one of the worst teams in the NFL if not for the presence of Prescott.

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