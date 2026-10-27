Cowboys Week 7 Report Card: Williams Runs to Perfect Grade, Defense & Coaching Barely Pass

The Dallas Cowboys snapped their two-game losing streak on Monday night by notching a 38-21 victory over their NFC East rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles.

While it's obviously good for the Cowboys to get the win, it's hard to get excited about what we saw on Monday night.

After all, the Eagles are ravaged by injury and were missing key players on both sides of the ball, and especially on offense, with Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks all out. As a result, this was hardly a measuring stick game.

Now, let's dive into the details a bit more and see how we graded the Cowboys following their Week 7 victory.

Passing attack: C+

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks on after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prescott threw for 212 yards and three touchdowns, and those three scores were beautiful passes, but he also had some bad to really bad throws throughout the contest and barely finished with a completion rate above 50%. That was particularly surprising because Dallas' pass protection was very good.

CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens each had a touchdown grab, and Lamb found pay dirt twice. There was also a Ryan Flournoy sighting, with the young wide receiver finishing second on the team with 70 yards.

Someone wake us up when Jake Ferguson shows up this season. He was out-produced by Brevyn Spann-Ford for a second straight week, with the former not securing a single catch while the latter posted two for 11.

Rushing attack: A+

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams (33) celebrates his touchdown run against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not only was this the best game of Javonte Williams' season, but also of his career, with his 155 yards amounting to a new career-high for him. He also added a touchdown for good measure and his 6.2 yards per carry were more than he has averaged in any contest this season, and it was just the second time he has recorded more than four yards per tote in a game.

Williams showed great patience and vision, and he ran tough. The Cowboys' offensive line also had its best showing of the 2026 season in run-blocking.

Dallas needs to see this more often moving forward.

Pass defense: C+

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) is tackled by Dallas Cowboys cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (25) during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Still to many easy completions out there for an Eagles offense that had Tanner McKee, who threw for 211 yards, under center and Hollywood Brown and Makai Lemon as his best options at receiver.

A better quarterback would have had a field day, so the Cowboys were fortunate to face McKee.

According to Pro Football Focus, Dallas did muster up 18 pressures, but only two of those were turned into sacks, with Quinnen Williams and Donovan Ezeiruaku getting them.

There was even a pick! DeMarvion Overshown's leaping grab was one of the best plays of the entire game. Dallas now has two interceptions on the season, tied for the second-fewest.

Run defense: D+

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Saquon Barkley was torching the Cowboys whenever he had the ball in his hands and finished with 8.8 yards per carry. However, the Cowboys were lucky because Barkley just couldn't stay on the field as he battled multiple injuries throughout the game.

Dallas did a good job limiting Dameon Pierce to under four yards per carry, but that's not exactly difficult to do, especially with the Eagles' short-handed offensive line. In all, the Eagles averaged a healthy 4.8 yards per tote.

This game might have gone much differently if Barkley was able to play his full allotment of snaps.

Special teams: B-

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey (17) lines up an extra point during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bryan Anger had one solid punt that landed inside the 20 and one lackluster one when the Cowboys were buried deep in their own territory. Brandon Aubrey was a perfect 3-for-3 on extra points and field goals, and he knocked through a long of 55 yards.

The return game was OK without KaVontae Turpin, with guys like Jonathan Mingo and Tyler Goodson averaging 25 and 21 yards per kick return, respectively.

Mingo did nothing in the punt return game and let one bounce that allowed the Eagles to down the ball and set the Cowboys up deep in their own territory.

Coaching: D

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer reacts during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer's failure to call a timeout near the end of the first half gave the Cowboys one less opportunity to score a touchdown. Dallas ended up settling for a field goal and went into halftime with the unused timeout, which is inexcusable.

We saw the embattled Cowboys head coach call a pair of give-up plays on third downs throughout the game, with the first coming on Dallas' second-to-last drive of the first half when he called a handoff to Williams on third-and-8. The bigger head-scratcher was dialing up a run to Hunter Luepke of all people on another third-and-8 in the fourth quarter at Philly's nine-yard line.

It was more of the same for Christian Parker, who is married to rarely blitzing. Parker gets a reprieve this week because Dallas' defense didn't implode, but a more competent quarterback is going to pick this unit apart every time.

Luckily for Parker and Co., the Cowboys won't face many of those over the next five weeks.

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