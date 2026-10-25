Cowboys vs. Eagles Score Prediction for NFL Week 7 (Can Philly Get a Win?)

The Philadelphia Eagles are looking to get back on track when they host the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. These teams always bring it in their rivalry matchups, but neither squad has been doing that recently.

Both the injuries and losses are piling up for the Eagles. They’ll be without Jalen Hurts for the foreseeable future, and Saquon Barkley is still nursing a hamstring injury.

The Cowboys are at least healthier, but they’ve lost two straight games to the Bucs and Packers

The home team won each meeting last season between these NFC East foes.

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 7 matchup with a final score prediction.

Cowboys vs. Eagles Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Cowboys -4.5 (-112)

Eagles +4.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Cowboys: -218

Eagles: +180

Total

44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Line Movement: The spread has moved by just a point since the odds opened for this game, with the Cowboys now at -4.5 after opening at -5.5. The total hasn’t moved, though, as it remains at 44.5.

Cowboys vs. Eagles Final Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to 272 Bets column, in which he picks each game every week:

Cowboys vs. Eagles Prediction

As I've written about before in this series, I simply can't bet on the Cowboys when they're laying points, even if it's against a decimated Eagles team. Not only does Dallas have the worst defense in the NFL, but their offense hasn't held up their end of the bargain the past two weeks. They now rank 23rd in the NFL in net yards per play at -0.5.

Any bet on the Eagles right now is an ugly one, but I'm much lower on the Cowboys than the market seems to be. I'll take the points with the home team.

Pick: Eagles +5 (-109) via BetRivers

The narrative of underdogs winning in primetime games has to end soon, but I agree with MacMillan that it may not be on Monday night.

The Eagles are still good enough to put points on the board, especially against this Cowboys defense. On top of that, Dallas has only scored 16 and 13 points in its last two games.

Final Score Prediction: Eagles 23, Cowboys 20

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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