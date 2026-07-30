The Good & Not So Good from Day 1 of Cowboys Camp: PJ Locke Injury to Monitor

Wednesday was the first official practice of training camp for the Dallas Cowboys, as a long offseason is finally coming to an end.

There was a lot to take away from the day, including a few fireworks from their offensive playmakers. Here we take a look at some of the good notes from Day 1, as well as a few things that could only be classified as "not so good."

The Good

George Pickens already making waves

George Pickens was absolutely explosive during his first season with the Cowboys, and he picked up exactly where he left off on Wednesday. Pickens made a play early in practice where he hauled in a pass from Dak Prescott, and evaded multiple defenders as he made his way to the end zone for a touchdown.

Jaydon Blue shines early

Dallas Cowboys RB Jaydon Blue goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Phil Mafah was out there with the second unit, but was replaced by Jaydon Blue after he fumbled. Blue made the most of the opportunity, ripping off a 45-yard touchdown. A fifth-round pick out of Texas in 2025, Blue never found his groove as a rookie. This year, he looks to be vastly improved, which could give the offense shot in arm.

Caleb Downs is as advertised

Rookie first-round pick Caleb Downs began the day as the starter in the slot. He also lined up near the edge and even as a deep safety and held his own no matter where he played. The Cowboys wanted a new leader for the secondary, and Downs has already shown during his first practice that this is exactly what he's going to be.

Donovan Ezeiruaku stands out

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensively, a couple of players stood out, including Downs. Of course, everybody expected that out of Downs, who was a chess piece for the Ohio State Buckeyes during his collegiate career. What Dallas really wanted to see was players providing pressure off of the edge. On Wednesday, they saw that with Clarence Hill Jr. saying Donovan Ezeiruaku would've had three sacks by his count.

Ryan Flournoy continues to grow

Pickens wasn't the only receiver to stand out as WR3 Ryan Flournoy turned heads once again on Wednesday. The third-year player has become such a valuable piece of the offense that head coach Brian Schottenheimer said he doesn't want to see Flournoy playing on special teams anymore.

The Not So Good

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver PJ Locke goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

P.J. Locke banged up

On Tuesday, the Cowboys were thrilled to announce that everybody on the roster was healthy and ready to participate in practice. On Wednesday, they had their first injury scare.

Free agent addition P.J. Locke made his way to the injury tent during practice. The good news is reports say the safety just banged up his knee and that it isn't a long-term concern. Still, you never want to see any injuries, especially to players expected to be such a key piece of the puzzle in the secondary.

Run defense off to a rough start

One of the biggest problems for the Cowboys last season was their lack of physicality against the run. They added some big bodies to the defensive line this offseason, hoping to stop that, but on Wednesday it seemed as though that might still be a problem.

Second-year running back Phil Mafah ran through a tackle attempt from offseason addition Otito Ogbonnia. Mafah fumbled shortly after that, which was also a concern. More problematic, however, was the fact that a backup running back wasn't slowed down by their new nose tackle.

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