Cowboys were a mess in 2025 but still dominated NFL TV ratings

2025 was a frustrating season for the Dallas Cowboys, who went 7-9-1. They missed the playoffs for the second year in a row, and it was easy to pinpoint what held them back.

Despite boasting an elite offense led by Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and George Pickens, the Dallas defense was an absolute mess. They were one of the worst defenses in every category, leading to the firing of defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus just days after the finale.

MORE: Cowboys superstar lands in top 10 NFL jersey sales despite down season

As tough as their defense was to watch, the Cowboys remained one of the most marketable teams in the league. They were even part of the most-viewed game of the season. Their Thanksgiving Day showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs drew 57.3 million viewers. That was nearly 10 million more than the second-highest viewed game, which was the Detroit Lions' Thanksgiving Day game against the Green Bay Packers.

As we head into playoffs, here’s a look at the NFL’s regular season viewership from @nflmedia. 89 of the top 100 shows (not just sports but everything) were NFL games. Let’s keep it going pic.twitter.com/RpaJtJEMRw — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) January 9, 2026

Dallas is often the biggest draw for the NFL, especially when it comes to their Thanksgiving Day game. The afternoon timeslot is perfect for those who enjoy the tradition of watching football with family, and often sets records.

That was the case this year as the 57.3 million mark was a new league record for viewership.

Jerry Jones has flaws, but turned his team into a marketing machine

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones stands on the field during pregame warmups against the Los Angeles Chargers. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones is a polarizing figure. Fans grow weary of the way he runs his team, and he's often accused of being the reason they're in a 30-year championship drought.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys' season-defining stat tanked 2025 NFL campaign

That said, he's accomplished one of his ultimate goals, which is to turn the Cowboys into a global marketing machine.

Whether they're winning or losing, Dallas gets plenty of attention. That was the case again this year, with Jones being featured in a Netflix special while the Cowboys were also one of the teams involved in the in-season edition of Hard Knocks.

Top 4 pending NFL free agents Dallas Cowboys must prioritize

Dallas Cowboys fans rejoice after team ends national nightmare

Post-season 2026 Cowboys mock draft lands 'unblockable' EDGE, champion LB

Cowboys' 2026 strength of schedule opens door for bounceback campaign

Dak Prescott finishes 2025-26 NFL season with better stats than record indicates