Seahawks Signing Cowboys' Trevon Diggs Says a Lot About CB Depth

The Seattle Seahawks are opening the door for former All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs, who signed with the team on a deal, per ESPN insider Adam Schefter.

Source: Former Cowboys two-time Pro-Bowl CB Trevon Diggs is signing a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks. pic.twitter.com/ddPVeh6WER — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 19, 2026

The move came shortly after the Seahawks agreed to terms with former first-round pick Terrion Arnold, who was placed on the NFL Commissioner's Exemption List. Arnold cannot practice or play with the Seahawks until he is removed from the list, as he is facing charges of kidnapping and robbery.

The move to Diggs isn't much of a surprise, and it reveals exactly how the Seahawks feel about their cornerback depth.

Seahawks Don't View CB Depth Favorably

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs looks on during warmups before the game against the Washington Commanders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks have an open competition for the third spot on the depth chart. The current candidates for the role are former first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene and third-year pro Nehemiah Pritchett.

The Seahawks were among the teams interested in signing Arnold, but it wasn't entirely clear if it was simply to have a player who probably would not have been a free agent if it weren't for his legal troubles or if they really needed another cornerback.

The Seahawks like what Igbinoghene and Pritchett have shown in training camp so far. It's clear now that they have worked out Diggs and might want another player in the mix. Third-round rookie Julian Neal is also part of this position group, but he has been dealing with injuries to start training camp.

It's important for the Seahawks to have cornerback depth because they have one of the best players in the league, Devon Witherspoon, leading the way at the position. Witherspoon is likely going to be strategized against much differently now that he has signed the richest contract in NFL history for a cornerback.

With Witherspoon taking care of one side of the field and Neal dealing with injuries, the Seahawks need more experience in the cornerback room. Diggs trying out confirms that there is unhappiness with the cornerback depth, or at least the idea that things can be improved with a free agent signing.

The Seahawks will make a decision regarding Diggs joining the team as they prepare to make their way to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans in joint practices and a preseason game on Sunday at 5 p.m. PT. Fans can watch the game on FOX.

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