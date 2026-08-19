On Tuesday, the Seattle Seahawks learned that Terrion Arnold would join the Commissioner’s Exempt List as soon as he signed with any team. Reports said Seattle still had interest in signing Arnold but on Wednesday, they brought in another veteran to add depth at cornerback.

Seattle reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs. This isn’t the first former Cowboy to join the defense as Diggs joins former teammates DeMarcus Lawrence and Dante Fowler Jr. Defensive coordinator Aden Durde also comes from Dallas, which is why such additions are understandable.

Seahawks On SI’s Jeremy Brener says the shift from Arnold to Diggs says a lot about the faith, or lack thereof, this coaching staff has in the current stable of corners. The only question is whether Diggs is the right fit for this culture.

Trevon Diggs had a tumultuous end to his Dallas tenure

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs participates in pregame warmups against the Los Angeles Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To be completely fair, Diggs was never seen as a bad teammate. In fact, he seemed to have gotten along well with most players in Dallas especially Micah Parsons who was one of his best friends. The concern, however, comes back to his relationship with the coaching staff and front office.

The issues with the front office became a storyline when Diggs was called out by team owner Jerry Jones for a refusal to rehab a knee injury at the facility. Diggs wound up losing $500,000 in salary after the team determined he violated his contract by rehabbing away from team facilities.

Issues persisted throughout the season, including an incident in December when Diggs asked to stay in the D.C. area following a Christmas Day win over the Washington Commanders. Diggs later explained that he wanted to stay with family. While that’s understandable on a personal level, the request was denied by head coach Brian Schottenheimer, who wanted the team to travel, but Diggs stayed behind anyway. Diggs was released shortly afterward but Schottenheimer said it was due to a “culmination of multiple factors.”

Diggs, who seemed frustrated in Dallas during the final two seasons, also had an unfortunate run in with reporter Mike Leslie, who was critical of Diggs’ play in a loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Diggs sought Leslie out after the game and confronted him. Eventually, the two hashed it out, but Diggs was criticized by former head coach Mike McCarthy for losing his cool.

Nothing is ever one-sided, so there’s surely reasons for Diggs to have felt frustrated that we will never know. That said, his history, and his struggles in performance during his final years in Dallas make this an interesting risk. It also raises questions about how much confidence Seattle has in its current depth.

Seahawks are very familiar with Trevon Diggs

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs cradles the ball after he intercepts a pass against the Washington Commanders. | USA TODAY Sports

One thing that we need to take into consideration is that the Seahawks haven’t gone into this blindly. Not only does Diggs have former teammates in Seattle and ties to Durde, but he also worked with defensive backs coach Karl Scott in Alabama.

Seattle has built a culture centered on team success and while Diggs’ individual decisions clashed with his former front office, the Seahawks believe he can be successful in their current structure. And they have enough people in the organization who know Diggs well enough to have confidence in rolling the dice.

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