Tyler Guyton Injury Update Gives Dallas Cowboys Huge Sigh of Relief

The Dallas Cowboys saw multiple players get injured during the Week 5 debacle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with left tackle Tyler Guyton included in that group.

Guyton came down with a back injury that led to his early exit from the contest. On Friday, head coach Brian Schottenheimer noted X-rays were negative, but he did not have an answer about whether or not Guyton would miss any time.

Well, now we have that answer, as ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports that the MRI came back clean on Guyton's back and he is not slated to miss any time.

"And Cowboys left tackle Tyler Guyton tweaked his back Thursday night against Tampa Bay, but his MRI came back clean and he's not expected to miss any time," Fowler reported.

The Cowboys are fortunate this week in the fact that they've had three extra days of rest because their last game was on Thursday night, so that gave Gutyon more time to get right.

Dallas will put out its first injury report of the week on Wednesday, so we'll have a clearer picture of where Guyton is then. Any semblance of practice would be a good sign.

Tyler Guyton answering the bell

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton (60) prepares to enter the field prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Guyton entered this season in a make-or-break situation after two lackluster seasons to begin his career that were marred by injury and inconsistent play.

But Guyton has answered the bell thus far, with the former first-round pick not only staying healthy, but playing at a high level.

Through five games, Guyton has yet to permit a sack and has given up just two QB hits and 12 pressures in all, according to Pro Football Focus.

He has been a sensational run-blocker, as evidenced by his elite 90.0 run-blocking grade, which ranks fourth among all tackles. Guyton's 73.8 overall grade is 15th at the position.

Guyton's most impressive performance came in Week 3 against the Houston Texans, when he squared off with two of the best pass-rushers in the NFL in Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson.

In 32 snaps against Hunter, Guyton gave up two pressures. In eight against Anderson, just one pressure. Neither player was able to sack Dak Prescott in those 40 combined snaps.

Has he been perfect? No, of course not, but Guyton has been far better than at any point over his first two seasons in the NFL and that's about all the Cowboys could have hoped for.

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