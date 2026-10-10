Dallas Cowboys Provide Injury Updates On 3 Star Players, Including CeeDee Lamb

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a brutal loss on Thursday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, falling at home to a team they clearly should have beaten. The Buccaneers entered Week 5 without a win, with an undrafted rookie quarterback, and as 8.5-point underdogs.

But Dallas failed to show up in all phases of the game, and were embarrassed on their home field.

To make matters worse, the Cowboys suffered some key injuries. And for an already ailing team that can not afford to lose any more star players for any extended time, there was reason for concern.

Among the players injured on Thursday night were All-Pro wide recever CeeDee Lamb, starting left tackle Tyler Guton, who is putting together the best season of his pro career, and reserve safety Alijah Clark, who is outstanding on special teams and as a depth piece in the secondary.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Yaya Diaby rushes the line against Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton at AT&T Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before the game, the Cowboys also ruled out recently acquired cornerback Joey Porter Jr., who fell ill after arriving at AT&T Stadium and was sent home.

On Friday afternoon, head coach Brian Schottenheimer spoke to the media and addressed Dallas' hurting players, while providing positive updates for everyone from Thursday's game.

Brian Schottenheimer Provides Key Cowboys Injury Updates

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb stands on the sidelines against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CeeDee Lamb was in and out of the lineup during the crucial stretch of Dallas' loss to the Buccaneers due to a hamstring issue. According to Schottemhimer, Lamb officially has a "bruised quadriceps" but is expected to be fine.

Guyton, meanwhile, underwent back X-rays at the stadium and further testing the following day. The X-rays were negative, but there is no word on whether he will be expected to miss time. The good news for Dallas is that the team will have three extra days of rest.

When it comes to Joey Porter Jr., he is "feeling better" after falling ill. While he would have liked to play in Dallas, it was smarter for the team to send him home rather than risk any outbreak in the locker room.

And, finally, Alijah Clark is dealing with a hamstring issue but will be listed as day-to-day. Hopefully none of the players will suffer any setbacks in the coming days, but we will learn more next week when the team returns to the practice field to begin preparations for Week 6 against the Green Bay Packers.

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