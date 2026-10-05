Cowboys Breakout Star Just Shut Down Two of NFL’s Best Pass Rushers

While preparing to face the Houston Texans this past week, the Dallas Cowboys had one primary area of concern. Houston boasts an elite defensive line led by Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter.

Both pass rushers are capable of taking over a game and can ruin a drive in a single snap. While they both made plays on Sunday, neither was able to stop the Cowboys from putting up 34 points. As a team, they generated pressure and Dak Prescott was sacked three times, although he lost just 11 combined yards.

One of the reasons the defensive line wasn’t as impactful as Houston hoped for was the performance of Tyler Guyton. The third-year left tackle had some highs and lows throughout his first two seasons in the NFL, but has been a breakout star in 2026.

Tyler Guyton held off two elite pass rushers during Cowboys win

Dallas Cowboys LT Tyler Guyton wears Beats by Dre during warm ups prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Sunday, he spent most of the day lined up across from Hunter and as Patrik Walker shares, Guyton was dominant. He faced Hunter 32 times, going one-on-one 87.5 percent of the time. Hunter managed just two pressures and didn’t sack Prescott once while facing Guyton.

He didn’t see Anderson as much, but was still able to hold his own when matched up with the All-Pro defensive end. Guyton faced Anderson eight times and had no help on any matchup. He surrendered one pressure, but Anderson didn’t record a sack against Guyton.

There were another 12 snaps where Guyton faced different members of the Houston defense and he was just as impressive there, giving up zero pressures and zero sacks.

Both Anderson and Hunter had a half-sack in this game and Anderson came dangerously close to forcing a huge turnover. None of that happened when they were lined up against Guyton.

Cowboys OL about to get even better

Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Smith blocks against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As much praise as the Dallas offensive line deserves for holding up against the Texans, they’re about to get even better.

All-Pro left guard Tyler Smith has been out for the first four weeks of the season after having thumb surgery. He’s eligible to return from IR now that he’s sat out four games, and there’s a chance he could play Thursday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Even if he’s not ready due to the short week, Smith’s return is near and that will put another stud next to Guyton, which will be another boost for this already explosive offense.

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