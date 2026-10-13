Updated 2027 NFL Draft Order Shows Cowboys' Major Consequence of Quinnen Williams Trade

It feels like it's been ages since the Dallas Cowboys' embarrassing loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but another week of NFL action is officially in the books, and it's time to turn the page to Week 6.

But while the focus is on a potential bounce back and return to the win column, it's hard to ignore the impact that last week's loss at home had on the Cowboys' future. Dallas holds two first-round picks in the 2027 NFL Draft, but the higher of the two picks will be sent to the New York Jets as part of last year's trade for Quinnen Williams at the NFL trade deadline.

Dallas, meanwhile, will hold the lower of the two picks, meaning there is some extra motivation for a win against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football.

Let's take a look at where things currently stand regarding the team's standing in the first round of next year's draft.

Dallas Cowboys Draft Order Entering Week 6

Dallas Cowboys fans pose for a photograph during the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

If the draft were to be held today, the Cowboys' pick would be No. 9 overall, while the Packers' pick, which Dallas acquired in the Micah Parsons trade, would be No. 21 overall.

That means the Cowboys essentially would have traded a top 10 pick to the Jets for Quinnen Williams, while receiving a pick outside of the top 20 for Micah Parsons. On paper, that's a loss for the Cowboys, but there is still time for things to change as the season rolls on.

It will be something interesitng to monitor as the season rolls on.

A full look at the current 2027 NFL draft order entering Week 6 can be seen below.

Latest 2027 NFL Draft Order

The NFL shield logo during a game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Tennessee Titans (0-5)

2. Los Angeles Chargers (0-5)

3. Miami Dolphins (0-5)

4. Houston Texans (1-4)

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-4)

6. Arizona Cardinals (1-4)

7. New Orleans Saints (1-4)

8. Washington Commanders (1-3-1)

9. New York Jets (from DAL) (2-3)

10. Philadelphia Eagles (2-3)

hiladelphia Eagles fans react during the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

11. New York Jets (from IND) (2-3)

12. New York Jets (2-3)

13. Cleveland Browns (from LAR) (2-3)

14. Atlanta Falcons (2-3)

15. Cincinnati Bengals (3-2)

16. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2)

17. Cleveland Browns (3-2)

18. Seattle Seahawks (3-2)

19. Carolina Panthers (2-2)

20. Las Vegas Raiders (3-2)

21. Dallas Cowboys (from GB) (3-2)

Dallas Cowboys fans pose for a photo before the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

22. Denver Broncos (3-2)

23. Chicago Bears (3-2)

24. New England Patriots (3-2)

25. Detroit Lions (3-2)

26. New York Giants (3-1-1)

27. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-1)

28. Buffalo Bills (4-1)

29. Baltimore Ravens (4-1)

30. Minnesota Vikings (5-0)

31. Kansas City Chiefs (4-0)

32. San Francisco 49ers (5-0)

The 2027 NFL Draft will be held at the National Mall outside of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., from Thursday, April 29, through Saturday, May 1.

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