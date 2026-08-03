Von Miller’s Interest in Joining Cowboys Couldn't Be More Obvious

The Dallas Cowboys are making their way through training camp in Oxnard ahead of what hopes to be an exciting 2026 season.

But meanwhile, headlines continue to run rampant about potential new additions the team could make to the defense before Week 1 kicks off. The Cowboys brass has made it clear that they are open to making moves.

This is certainly understandable considering the historically-bad defensive woes Dallas suffered through last year. Many fans don't want any stone to go left unturned on Christian Parker's new unit before the season starts. If the Cowboys identify any remaining holes on defense, they shouldn't wait until the deadline to make a change.

Las Vegas Raiders star pass rusher Maxx Crosby has been the name many have circled, but perhaps Super Bowl 50 MVP Von Miller could be a secondary option for Dallas based on his attendance at Cowboys training camp.

Von Miller in Attendance at Cowboys Training Camp in Oxnard

Washington Commanders linebacker Von Miller walks off the field after the game against the New York Giants at Northwest Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miller went out of his way to post on Instagram that he was in attendance during Dallas' training camp practice in Oxnard on Monday.

He hasn't had any reported workouts with the team in hopes of landing a deal, but his presence on the field could potentially indicate something on the horizon. Only time will tell.

Here's a look at Miller's post:

Well well well……



😎 pic.twitter.com/hGWykI3HHy — ✭ Your Guy Nix ✭ (@Your_Guy_Nix) August 3, 2026

This isn't the only time Miller has shown interest in Dallas this offseason alone. He posted a photoshop of himself in a Cowboys jersey last month while making it know he would want to join his hometown team.

Miller, 37, is a DeSoto, TX native from the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has had his name floated around the Cowboys in free agency ever since his time with the Los Angeles Rams came to an end after his earning his second Super Bowl ring in 2021.

He instead spent the next three years with the Buffalo Bills but his decline on the field was obvious. The connection toward the Cowboys stayed alive last offseason before Miller signed with the Washington Commanders and former Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

Founders FFC linebacker Von Miller during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now with the season set to begin in a little over a month, Miller remains unsigned and is looking for what likely would be the final stop of his career.

If the Cowboys show mutual interest, what better way for Miller to end his time in the NFL than by doing so with his hometown team?

For what it's worth, new Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker spent time with the Denver Broncos (Miller's longtime franchise) and the Texas A&M Aggies (Miller's alma mater). Perhaps the two can spark a connection that leads to the Cowboys signing the eight-time Pro Bowler on a veteran minimum.

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