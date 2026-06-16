What Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Said About Brendan Sorsby and Supplemental Draft

With news breaking on Monday night that Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby is going to apply to enter the Supplemental Draft, it's worth re-visiting what Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has said about the situation.

Of course, the NCAA ruled Sorsby ineligible after discovering he had gambled on college and professional sports — something he admitted to — including on his own team when he was at Indiana.

In what was a stunning turn of events, Sorsby was granted an injunction against the NCAA in court, but the backlash was swift. There was talk of boycotts, the Big 12 has filed a lawsuit that seeks to use its bylaws to punish Sorsby, and the NCAA is filing an appeal on the aforementioned injunction.

So, the Texas Tech signal-caller decided to make the jump now instead of running the risk of losing eligibility after the June 22 deadline to declare for the Supplemental Draft passes.

Assuming he is approved for entry into the Supplemental Draft, the Cowboys and the rest of the NFL will get a crack at Sorsby, who was widely viewed as one of the better quarterbacks in college football.

What Jerry Jones said about Brendan Sorsby, Supplemental Draft

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein asked Jones about both Sorsby and the Supplemental Draft in May.

Jones admitted he didn't know the specific details about Sorsby's situation but made it clear he's not opposed to the Supplemental Draft.

"I do like the Supplemental Draft. Especially where we are," Jones said. "The sooner to today that we can get as many good ones on the field, that's a plus for us. Cause I’m in that mood."

I asked Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones last week whether he'd want NFL to hold a supplemental draft for Brendan Sorsby. He said he didn't know Sorsby's details, but, in general: "I do like the supplemental draft. Especially where we are. The sooner to today that we can get as… — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) May 26, 2026

Will Cowboys draft Sorsby?

Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We would not completely rule it out, but the chances are very slim that Sorsby ends up in Dallas.

One reason we wouldn't rule it out is because this is Jerry Jones we're talking about here. Another reason is the Cowboys don't exactly have a firm long-term situation under center.

Dak Prescott is turning 33 this year and his contract runs through 2028, when the Cowboys could choose to cut or trade him with a post-June 1 designation that would incur a dead-cap hit of $31 million but also a cap savings of $55 million.

At the very least, Sorsby might give Dallas some leverage in future contract talks with Prescott and, of course, it's also possible Sorsby could be the future replacement for Prescott.

Dallas would be an ideal landing spot for Sorsby, who would have plenty of time to develop, which is especially important because he won't have a senior year.

One major reason why the Cowboys may not spring for Sorsby is Dallas' draft pick situation for 2027. The Cowboys do have one pick in each of the first three rounds but don't have a pick in Rounds 4 and 5.

It remains to be seen just how high of a pick Dallas would have to bid to grab Sorsby, but we would assume a sixth-rounder won't be enough to get it done and we just don't see Dallas tossing a Day 2 pick at a player who may not take the field for two years, if ever.

Not to mention, Sorsby is bringing a ton of baggage with him and simply adding the young signal-caller would create a distraction during an offseason in which Dallas has managed to avoid them.

All of that and we haven't even mentioned the optics of utilizing a pick on Sorsby and how that would look for the future of Prescott. The Cowboys have too much respect for the veteran quarterback to put him in that kind of situation.

While it's exciting to think about Sorsby coming to Dallas, we just don't see it happening.