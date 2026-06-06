Why a Super Bowl Champion WR Believes Cowboys Could Be Contenders

It's still early, but as we look at the Dallas Cowboys in June, there's a lot to be excited about.

They already know they can have an explosive offense since all 11 starters are returning from the 2025 season. As for the defensive side of the ball, they managed to make some big changes in just one offseason.

Of course, the biggest change is the addition of Christian Parker at defensive coordinator. He's known for his expertise in slowing down the opposing team's aerial attack and the Cowboys have given him plenty of new players to work with, including rookie defensive back Caleb Downs and veteran outside linebacker Rashan Gary.

Those changes were recently discussed on First Things First as Danny Parkins stated there could be eight new starters on defense. Parkins was joined by Greg Jennings, who won a Super Bowl during his career with the Green Bay Packers. Jennings stated that those changes should be positive and he believes the Cowboys could end their NFC Championship Game drought this season.

"I'm excited about the Cowboys. And I know we talk about the Cowboys, you know, and Jerry Jones a lot and Super Bowl or bust. And the last time we've seen them in an NFC championship game and all those things. But they have a real shot this year. And I believe they just might, just might get close," Jennings said.

Why Greg Jennings is a believer in the Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys DB Caleb Downs is coached through a drill with defensive coordinator Christian Parker. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Jennings said the talk about the defense improving is expected when it comes from head coach Brian Schottenheimer. Coaches often believe their team is trending in the right direction.

What has him convinced, however, is the recent comments from wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. When asked about facing Parker's defense in practice, Lamb said they were "annoying." Jennings said this means he's seeing something different out of this group, which is a positive.

Defensive improvements about more than Caleb Downs

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Jennings brought up first-round pick Caleb Downs, who is expected to be the leader of the secondary, and is already winning over his teammates in Dallas. He also said they have more depth now because fellow first-round pick Malachi Lawrence isn't expected to start.

While he's intrigued by the rookies, Jennings is also ready to see Quinnen Williams in the new scheme. As he and Parkins stated, the Dallas defense improved against the run when Williams was added in a trade with the New York Jets.

This year, he will have a full offseason to learn the system and can anchor the defensive line, That, as much as anything, is a reason to believe this defense can hold its own in 2026.

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