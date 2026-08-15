Brian Schottenheimer, Cowboys Tip Hand On Who Will Sit vs Seahawks in Preseason Opener

The Dallas Cowboys are 24 hours away from officially opening the 2026 NFL preseason on the road against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Saturday night's game will air on the NFL Network in primetime, but don't expect many of the stars to be out.

Leading up to the preseason opener, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer was clear that a majority of the team's starters would not suit up during the preseason, while first-round picks Caleb Downs and Malachi Lawrence are expected to see action but could be limited.

On Friday, Dallas held a walkthrough in their final session before the game, before a notable team huddle at the conclusion of practice.

Schottenheimer brought a select group of Cowboys players together in what appeared to be a tipping of the cap of who will not be participating in Saturday night's Week 1 showdown. Calvin Harris of the Dallas Morning News shared video of the post-walkthrough huddle.

Who Will Be Sitting To Start The Preseason?

Brian Schottenheimer had a chat this group of players. Just guessing that these players might not participate Saturday in Seattle. pic.twitter.com/AYNwrNeHJ2 — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 14, 2026

While there is no guarantee that the players in the post-practice huddle will not see any reps on Saturday, Harris suggested that could be the case. Harris wrote, "Brian Schottenheimer had a chat this group of players. Just guessing that these players might not participate Saturday in Seattle."

Among the players who will likely miss Saturday's game are Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, Jake Ferguson, Brevyn Spann-Ford, Hunter Luepke, and the projected starting offensive line.

On the defensive side of the ball, All-Pros Quinnen Williams and DaRon Bland were in the huddle, along with DeMarvion Overshown, Rashan Gary, free agent signees Jalen Thompson, Cobie Durant, Otito Ogbonnia, and rookie standout Jaishawn Barham, who is dealing with a groin injury.

While the list of players likely to miss the game features many of the team's biggest stars, it comes as no surprise. It is a controversial move, with some schools of thought believing every player should get reps, while others prioritize the health of the team's key players. Schottenheimer clearly falls in the latter category.

We'll have to see how the backups and those looking to earn their spots on the 53-man regular season roster perform on Saturday night, when the game kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks TV & Viewing Info

Dallas Cowboys players huddle during a joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date: Saturday, August 15, 2026

Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Seattle, Washington

Venue: Lumen Field

TV Info: NFL Network & Local listings

Betting Odds: Seahawks -3 | O/U: 39.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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