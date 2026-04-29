WKU QB Maverick McIvor is Most Cowboy-Like UDFA Dallas Invited To Rookie Minicamp

The Dallas Cowboys wrapped up the 2026 NFL Draft with one of the most highly-regarded rookie classes in the league, thanks to landing standouts like Caleb Downs, Malachi Lawrence, and Jaishawn Barham with their first three picks.

Dallas addressed three of the team's biggest needs with the selection, then turned their attention to undrafted free agency, where players can look to make the team as a long shot.

One of the players who has been invited to the Cowboys' rookie minicamp is former Western Kentucky quarterback Maverick McIvor, who seems like a match made in heaven. Sure, Dallas has a crowded quarterback room after trading for Joe Milton last offseason and signing Sam Howell during free agency this year, but you couldn't ask for a better name.

And we know what happened the last time the Cowboys picked up an undrafted free agent quarterback from a directional school: they landed four-time Pro Bowler Tony Romo.

Maverick McIvor Brings The Texas Flair To Cowboys Minicamp

Former Western Kentucky QB Maverick McIvor accepted invites to Cowboys and Bears rookie camps, per source. pic.twitter.com/GfiWj3twMU — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2026

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Cowboys and Chicago Bears invited McIvor to rookie minicamp, which is set to begin early next month. Rookie minicamp is set to take place either May 1 through 3 or May 8 through 10, so we'll have to see if McIvor pulls up to The Star.

"The Cowboys have their rookie minicamp arm, and it's one of the better names from college football last year," content creator Tom Downey wrote on X. Another fan added, "Maverick? Cowboy."

McIvor, who starred at Central High School in San Angelo, Texas, originally committed to play college football for the Texas Tech Red Raiders. He then transferred to Abilene Christian, before finishing his college career at Western Kentucky.

Abilene Christian quarterback Maverick McIvor throws a pass during the Wildcats away game against Tarleton State | Ronald W. Erdrich/Reporter-News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

During his final season at Abilene Christian, McIvor earned first-team All-UAC honors before winning the New Orleans Bowl MVP in his final college game. During his long season at Western Kentucky, McIvor appeared in eight games, throwing for 2,062 yards, 12 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

Sure, McIvor is a long shot to make the Cowboys roster, but if he were able to overcome the odds, he would instantly become a fan-favorite. It will be fun to watch McIvor's journey throughout the Cowboys rookie minicamp, regardless of how long it lasts.

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