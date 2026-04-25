Dallas Cowboys UDFA Tracker: Every Signing & Undrafted Hidden Gems to Watch

The Dallas Cowboys hit some home runs during the first two days of the 2026 NFL Draft, earning high praise for their early moves to bolster the roster on the defensive side of the ball.

Thanks to the influence of new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, the Cowboys' draft strategy had a heavy focus on improving the team's No. 30 overall-ranked defense from a year ago, trading up to No. 11 overall to select Ohio State do-it-all safety Caleb Downs to kick things off.

Dallas then added UCF star pass rusher Malachi Lawrence at No. 23, after trading back with the division rival Philadelphia Eagles.

On Day 2, the Cowboys landed Michigan linebacker Jaishawn Barham, who adds a physical presence to the linebacking corps. Now, we'll have to see if the Cowboys can keep the momentum rolling following the draft.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Dallas can now begin the undrafted free agent process, where they will look to find some hidden gems who can compete for roster spots during the offseason program.

The Cowboys have found success throughout history, with players like Tony Romo, Bradon Aubrey, Miles Austin, Nate Newton, Drew Pearson and Everson Walls. Let's hope they can find some promising talent this season to continue the impressive roster rebuild.

According to Jerry Jones, the Cowboys are "looking at signing 10-12 undrafted free agents." We will have you covered the entire way.

A full look at the Cowboys' 2026 list of undrafted free agents who will have an opportunity to make the team can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys' 2026 UDFA Tracker

Dallas Cowboys helmets with Guardian helmet caps at training camp at the River Ridge Fields | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Camden Brown, wide receiver, Georgia Southern (source)

Kelvin Gilliam, defensive tackle, Virginia Tech (source)

Jordan Hudson, wide receiver, SMU (source)

DJ Rogers, tight end, TCU (source)

Zach Switzer, running back, Presbyterian (rookie tryout) - son of former Cowboys coach and Hall of Fame college coach Barry Switzer.

This is a developing story. More information and names will be added as they become available.

Dallas Cowboys 2026 NFL Draft Class

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs is selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the No. 11 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Round 1, Pick 11 (from Miami Dolphins): Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Round 1, Pick 23 (from Philadelphia Eagles): Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF

Round 3, Pick 92 (from San Francisco 49ers): Jaishawn Barham, LB, Michigan

Round 4, Pick 112: Drew Shelton, OT Penn State

Round 4, Pick 114 (from Atlanta Falcons via Eagles): Devin Moore, CB, Florida

Round 4, Pick 137 (compensatory pick from Philadelphia Eagles): LT Overton, DL, Alabama

Round 7, Pick 218 (from Titans)

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