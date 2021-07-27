Could Cowboys Sign More Defensive Help Along With Malik Hooker?

The Dallas Cowboys just made another improvement to its secondary by signing (well, "pretty much'' signing) former Indianapolis Colts safety Malik Hooker.

Now, assuming he's ready for Wednesday's work in camp at Oxnard: How soon does he become a rotational safety? A starter? Who gets bumped?

And could the Cowboys' recognition of a need here mean additional defense signings on the horizon?

Hooker, 25, was a first-round selection by the Colts back in the 2017 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, Hooker's tenure with the Colts was most remembered for the time he spent off the field as opposed to on the field.

The safety out of Ohio State tore his ACL in his rookie season, forcing him to miss nine games and he tore his Achilles last season, causing him to miss all but two games. Through his first four NFL seasons, Hooker played in 35 out of a possible 64 games.

The talent is there with Hooker, who has seven career interceptions through his first 30 NFL appearances. However, the question remains, can he stay at that high level of competition after another gruesome injury?

