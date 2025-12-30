Dan Orlovsky Was Shocked Matthew Stafford Missed Open Pass in Rams’ Comeback Attempt
The Rams nearly completed the comeback on the Falcons in this week’s edition of Monday Night Football.
Los Angeles and quarterback Matthew Stafford had an opportunity to tie the game with a field goal or go for the win on an expedited final drive with 21 seconds left on the clock. On the Rams’ first-down play, Stafford had receiver Xavier Smith wide open near Atlanta’s 30-yard line, but the throw went just wide and hit the turf for a long incompletion. Monday wasn’t Stafford’s best night with 269 yards and two touchdowns to three interceptions, but this opportunity with the clock dwindling was a shocking miss from the MVP candidate.
“I’m shocked Stafford misses this throw. He might score,” ESPN analyst and former NFL QB Dan Orlovsky said. “And this is a team that beat the Colts on a very similar concept this year. That’s a touchdown if he hits this. At least getting clearly into field-goal range.”
Somewhat miraculously, the first-down play wasn’t the Rams’ only opportunity to advance down the field into field-goal range or even find a shot to win in regulation. On the next play, officials missed what looked like a defensive pass interference call on a deep ball from Stafford to Tutu Atwell. Then, on third down, it looked like Puka Nacua came down with an incredible grab near the sideline to bring the Rams into field-goal range. The play was reviewed and was upheld as an incompletion because Nacua didn’t maintain possession as he went to the ground.
The Falcons went out to a 21-0 lead in the first half behind two touchdowns from star running back Bijan Robinson, including a historic 93-yard rushing score.
Atlanta held on for a 27-24 win, which drops the Rams to 11-5 as L.A. is in line for the NFC’s No. 6 seed in the playoffs.