Deebo Samuel Vehemently Ripped Into De'Vondre Campbell for Quitting on 49ers
Since the night linebacker De'Vondre Campbell refused to enter the game for the San Francisco 49ers in the club's 12-6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, his 49ers teammates have made their opinions of what he did, effectively quitting on his team, loud and clear. Even coach Kyle Shanahan, normally a bit more reserved on matters concerning the team, hasn't been able to hide his disdain for Campbell, who was suspended by the 49ers on Monday.
But one voice, team captain and wide receiver Deebo Samuel, had yet to enter the conversation, until a new episode of his podcast, Cleats and Convos With Deebo Samuel, was released on Wednesday.
When asked about Campbell by fellow host Olivia Moody, Samuel mentioned the standard the 49ers coaches, front office and fellow teammates hold players to, and that when Campbell violated those standards with his actions, it was "awkward" between Campbell and the rest of San Francisco's players who still believed in said standard.
"Never seen no s--- like that happen before ... At the end of the day, moral of the story, I don't think you should just quit on your team mid-game," Samuel said. "You can put all your pride to the side and go out there and lay it all on the line for your brothers you've been battling with since March, April."
For Samuel, who has seen what some of his 49ers teammates have dealt with in their lives, Campbell's actions struck a nerve with him.
"You got guys that have dealt with real life s---," Samuel said. "Like real life situations. They battled, they came back, did everything they could possibly do to get back out there and be a part of this team. This situation is a little different.
"Nobody tried to do nothing to you. Nothing happened to one of your loved ones. Or you battling through an injury. Just the simple fact that, you was just like, 'Nah, I'm just not going in.' "
Campbell, 31, in March signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the 49ers, which Shanahan admitted was a "mistake." In addition to the suspension, San Francisco cleaned out Campbell's locker and removed his nameplate.
Campbell is not expected to play for the 49ers again this season.