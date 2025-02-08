Deion Sanders Reiterates One Way He'd Consider Coaching in the NFL
Despite repeating on multiple occasions that he plans to remain the football coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders's name was once again floated as a potential head coaching candidate for one of his former teams, the Dallas Cowboys. Sanders did have a conversation with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones about the opening, but ultimately did not emerge as a serious contender for the position before Dallas hired Brian Schottenheimer.
Sanders reiterated Friday during Super Bowl week that he does not want to coach in the NFL—unless he can coach his sons, Shedeur and Shilo.
"I would never do that without my kid," Sanders said on Pro Football Talk. "Why would I want to go to the NFL and play against my sons? That don't make sense to me because I'm comfortable, and I love Colorado with all my heart, and all my mind and soul. I couldn't see that happening without that possibility. It don't make sense."
Sanders did call his conversation with Jones "intriguing" on ESPN's First Take, but maintains that he is currently "called to the college game."
Sanders loves coaching the Buffaloes, even with his sons departing the team for the NFL. He has continued to build his program ahead of his third season at Colorado, highlighted by securing five-star quarterback Julian Lewis. Sanders and the Buffaloes also just added Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk to the coaching staff as the team's new running backs coach.
Along with his commitment to Colorado and his ability to impact young players in the college game, Sanders said earlier this week that a key reason he does not want to coach in the NFL is how they currently practice.
"The way they practice, the way they go about it, I couldn’t take it—as a man, and as a football enthusiast," Sanders said on his show, We Got Time Today. "I care about the game. … There’s no way I could allow that to happen on my watch. That would be tough.”