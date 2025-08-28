Dez Bryant Is Already Moving on to Arch Manning After Cowboys Trade Micah Parsons
Cowboys fans were left stunned Thursday evening after the organization pulled the trigger on a deal to send Micah Parsons to the Packers. With no end to contract dispute in sight, Jerry Jones & Co. agreed to move the star defender to the Green Bay in exchange for Kenny Clark and a pair of first-round picks.
It's a move that sent shockwaves through the Dalals fan base, and left many supporters tremendously disappointed. Former Cowboys star wide receiver Dez Bryant is trying to look to the future already, envisioning brighter days ahead for his former club.
His vision of the future in Dallas is built on the dream of selecting Arch Manning in the NFL draft whenever the Texas standout declares for the league.
"Arch Manning will have a star on his helmet. Nobody can tell me different," Bryant wrote on X a couple of hours after the trade.
Of course, the four years and $231 million in guaranteed money tied to Dak Prescott may make Bryant's plan a longshot to become a reality. Manning could enter the NFL in 2026, though there's also a chance he waits until 2027. Based on the way this team has been conducting itself, nothing is out of the realm of possibility at quarterback by then.