DK Metcalf Explains Why He Isn't Worried About Steelers' Quarterback Situation
DK Metcalf was introduced to the media Thursday after his trade from the Seattle Seahawks to Pittsburgh Steelers became official. He joins George Pickens in what should be one of the NFL's most talented wide receiver duos, but the Steelers' quarterback situation remains a huge question mark.
The two QBs to start for Pittsburgh last year—Justin Fields and Russell Wilson—both hit free agency this week. Fields is off to be the presumptive starter for the New York Jets, while Wilson—a former teammate of Metcalf's with the Seahawks—could return. He and former Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers are both in the mix for both the Steelers and New York Giants.
One would assume that Metcalf has some real concerns over who will be throwing him the ball this fall, but he says he's putting his faith in coach Mike Tomlin, general manager Omar Khan and the rest of the Pittsburgh brass.
"When I hopped on the phone with those three great gentlemen [Khan, Tomlin, owner Art Rooney II] they made me feel welcome first off, and secondly, they made me feel like they had the right decision with who was going to be throwing me the football," Metcalf said. "I'm not making the decision in the quarterback room, so I'm just going to do the best of abilities to help whoever they have out there throwing the football.
"They make the correct decisions to bring the quarterback in here, so I'm just going to roll with that."
Metcalf said that he was "ecstatic" to be traded to Pittsburgh, citing his NFL scouting combine meeting with Mike Tomlin, who has long been an admirer of Metcalf, ahead of the 2019 draft.
So whether it's Rodgers, Wilson or an unexpected option under center, he trusts the organization to make the call.
"This is a historic organization. They've done the recruiting before I even got here, so whoever wants to come here and try to win as many games as we can, they can join us. But if not, good luck on the other side."