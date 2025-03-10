Resurfaced Mike Tomlin Clip Illustrates Steelers Coach's Admiration for DK Metcalf
The Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night traded to acquire Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, a shocking but extremely satisfying offseason move for lovers of the black and gold ... as well as coach Mike Tomlin.
Turns out, Tomlin has been a fan of Metcalf's for some time now, as evidenced by an old mic'd up clip that the NFL shared on Monday afternoon.
In the video, Tomlin is heard praising Metcalf on the sidelines of a contest vs. the Seahawks, saying, "DK a hustlin' son of a b----, man. He is, man. He is. ... Don't sleep on him."
Later, the coach and the receiver are shown dapping each other up, before the video cuts to an exchange after the match-up, at which point Tomlin tells the Seahawk he's got "nothing but respect for you, man," and to "keep living."
Watch that below:
With the deal, Metcalf joins George Pickens as a key piece of Pittsburgh's receiving corps, members of which are still eagerly awaiting news of who will be throwing to them in the fall. To that end, it's looking more and more like Aaron Rodgers will be in Steelers colors soon enough, especially now that Justin Fields has agreed to terms with the New York Jets.