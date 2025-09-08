Tyreek Hill’s Dreadful Last 12 Months With Dolphins Summed Up in One Stunning Stat
Dolphins star wideout Tyreek Hill didn't look like he was having a very good time during his team's blowout loss to the Colts on Sunday, and no one can really blame him. The five-time All-Pro caught just four passes for 40 yards as his quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, threw two picks and struggled to lead the offense down the field.
In what Hill likely hoped would be a bounce-back campaign in 2025, he's seemingly just re-living his nightmarish past year marred by drama and inefficient plays. One stat dug up by CBS researcher Doug Clawson pretty much sums up Hill's football career in the last 12 months: today, Sept. 8, marks exactly one year since Hill last recorded a reception of over 30 yards.
The last time that happened was in Week 1 of the 2024 season, when Hill recorded an 80-yard catch-and-run touchdown during the Dolphins' win over the Jaguars.
Here's that catch, for Fins fans who want to feel something:
Since that game, Hill's production took a dip due to him playing behind one of the league's worst offensive lines and catching passes from a rotating list of backup quarterbacks after Tagovailoa suffered a concussion early in the '24 campaign. That year, Hill failed to eclipse the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the first time since '19, back when he was on the Chiefs. At this point, you have to wonder if Hill at all misses the deep ball with Patrick Mahomes.