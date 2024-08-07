All Dolphins

Former University of Miami Wide Receiver To Work Out Wednesday

The Miami Dolphins will work out Mike Harley, Jr., a wide receiver from the University of Miami, a former Cleveland Browns practice squad member. On Monday, the Dolphins also worked out free agent guards Scott Quessenberry and Justin McCray.

Scott Salomon

Jul 28, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. (82) catches a pass during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
Jul 28, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. (82) catches a pass during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. / Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Aaron Wilson of KCRP-2 Houston reported that the Miami Dolphins will work out former University of Miami wide receiver Mike Harley, Jr., on Wednesday. Harley was a member of the Cleveland Browns practice squad in 2022.

Harley's workout on Wednesday could reshape the Dolphins' roster, especially considering the recent absences of Jaylen Waddle (who missed practice the last two days) and Braxton Berrios (who missed practice for undisclosed reasons). Additionally, recent free agent signee Willie Snead IV dropped two passes in practice on Tuesday.

Harley coming in could provide extra depth at the position while Waddle and Berrios work through their current injuries.

A local product, Harley honed his skills at Fort Lauderdale's St. Thomas Aquinas High School. His deep roots in the community make his potential role with the Dolphins even more exciting for local fans.

During his senior season at the University of Miami, he caught 557 passes for 543 yards and five touchdowns.

Further, on Monday, the Dolphins worked out free-agent veteran guards Scott Quessenberry and Justin McCray. Neither of the two signed a contract.

Quessenberry, a seasoned player, has appeared in 79 games over the last five seasons. He played for the Los Angeles Chargers for the first four years of his career before signing with the Tennessee Titans in 2022. He did not play in the NFL in 2023.

On the other hand, McCray has had a more diverse career. He signed with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2017. The 32-year-old has played for five teams and made 31 starts at guard during his NFL career. He was a member of the Carolina Panthers last season and played in four games.

