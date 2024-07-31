All Dolphins

Dolphins Add Veteran Wide Receiver

The Miami Dolphins have signed one of the wide receivers who worked out for the team Tuesday

Alain Poupart

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Willie Snead IV (83) plays catch with fans before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium last season.
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Willie Snead IV (83) plays catch with fans before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium last season. / Morgan Tencza-USA TODAY Sports
One day after hosting eight players for workouts, the Miami Dolphins have signed one of them, veteran wide receiver Willie Snead IV.

To make room for Snead on the roster, the Dolphins waived defensive tackle Mario Kendricks, a rookie free agent from Virginia Tech.

Snead easily has the most NFL experience of all the players who worked out with 103 games and 48 starts over nine seasons.

Snead played four games for the San Francisco 49ers in each of the past two seasons while bouncing on and off their practice squad after previously playing for the New Orleans Saints, Baltimore Ravens, Carolin Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders.

Snead has 281 career receptions, but only six over the past three seasons.

He did have 60 or more catches in three of his first four seasons, including a career-high 72 for 895 yards and four touchdowns in 2014 with the Saints when he was teammates with tackle Terron Armstead.

DOLPHINS INJURIES AT WIDE RECEIVER

Snead joins a wide receiver corps that's been hit by injuries since even before the start of training camp.

Veteran newcomer Odell Beckham Jr. has been on PUP since the start of training camp, rookie seventh-round pick Tahj Washington has been placed on injured reserve, and 2022 fourth-round pick Erik Ezukanma has missed the past couple of practices because of an undisclosed issue as he attempts a comeback after missing most of last season because of a neck injury.

The Dolphins probably don't have many roster openings at wide receiver because of the presence of Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Braxton Berrios, River Cracraft and rookie sixth-round pick Malik Washington, but Snead certainly provides a solid insurance policy.

The other wide receivers on the roster are young players Braylon Sanders, Anthony Schwartz, first-year player Kyric McGowan and rookie free agent Je'Quan Burton.

