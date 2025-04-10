2025 Dolphins Schedule Release Has Potential Dates
After the start of free agency and the draft, the official unveiling of the NFL regular season schedule might be the most popular date on the offseason calendar.
And that day — when the Miami Dolphins and the other 31 teams find out when (and in some cases where) they will face the already-known opponents — will arrive this year once again sometime in the middle of May.
According to NFL Vice President of Broadcast Planning Mike North, the NFL is targeting three possible dates for 2025.
“Somewhere in the May 13, 14 or 15 range is probably still our target,” North said during an appearance on the It’s Always Gameday in Buffalo podcast.
As North indicated, this falls in line with the NFL release schedule since COVID-19 hit in 2020. For reference, the NFL announced the 2024 schedule on Wednesday, May 15 after it was unveiled on a Thursday the previous two years.
A reason why the NFL is doing it in May these days, after releasing the schedule in April for many years, is to wait for the conclusion of the draft to see where the rookie stars land.
The Dolphins will play nine home games and eight road games in 2025, and they've already been announced as the home team for a game in Madrid, Spain.
The two teams that have been mentioned in one form or another as the potential opponent for that game are the Washington Commanders and the Cincinnati Bengals.
Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was asked by a Washington reporter at the owners meetings in Palm Beach last week about a potential matchup with the Commanders in Spain. It's a matchup that would reunite him with head coach Dan Quinn, for whom he served as an assistant with the Atlanta Falcons when the team went to the Super Bowl in the 2016 season.
“I’m pretty sure we’re going international – I think we know that," McDaniel said. "It’s hard to keep track of what I’m supposed to say and what I’m not. We will be in Madrid. I don’t know against who."
2025 Dolphins Home Opponents
Buffalo (last meeting, 2024 at Buffalo ... Bills 30, Dolphins 27)
New England (last meeting, 2024 at Miami ... Dolphins 34, Patriots 15)
N.Y. Jets (last meeting, 2024 at Miami ... Dolphins 32, Jets 26, OT)
Baltimore (last meeting, 2023 at Baltimore ... Ravens 56, Dolphins 19)
Cincinnati (last meeting, 2022 at Cincinnati ... Bengals 27, Dolphins 15)
New Orleans (last meeting, 2021 at New Orleans ... Dolphins 20, Saints 3)
Tampa Bay (last meeting, 2021 at Tampa Bay ... Buccaneers 45, Dolphins 17)
L.A. Chargers (last meeting, 2023 at Los Angeles ... Dolphins 36, Chargers 34)
Washington (last meeting, 2023 at Washington ... Dolphins 45, Commanders 15)
2025 Away Opponents
Buffalo
New England
N.Y. Jets
Cleveland (last meeting, 2024 at Cleveland ... Dolphins 20, Browns 3)
Pittsburgh (last meeting, 2022 at Miami ... Dolphins 16, Steelers 10)
Atlanta (last meeting, 2021 at Miami ... Falcons 30, Dolphins 28)
Carolina (last meeting, 2023 at Miami ... Dolphins 42, Panthers 21
Indianapolis (last meeting, 2024 at Indianapolis ... Colts 16, Dolphins 10)