3 Kick Return Options for the Dolphins in 2025
The Miami Dolphins enter 2025 with continuity at offensive and defensive coordinator, but their special teams unit is expected to look a bit different.
Craig Aukerman has taken over as special teams coordinator after Danny Crossman held the role for six seasons. Braxton Berrios entered each of the past two seasons as Miami’s top returner, but after his departure to the Houston Texans, the Dolphins will need to settle the kick return job in training camp.
Miami doesn’t need to be among the league’s most explosive return units when factoring in the offense’s high-scoring potential, but there’s still room for improvement after averaging 29 yards per kick return (ninth in the league) and 9.6 yards per punt return (18th) last season.
Malik Washington
A 2024 sixth-round pick out of the University of Virginia, Washington spent the majority of last season as Miami’s primary kick returner after Berrios suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts.
Washington averaged 30.7 yards per return on 14 attempts last season, which was seventh among returners with at least five attempts. He added an average of 7.4 yards on 18 punt returns, which was roughly half of Berrios’ 14.7-yard average on seven punt returns.
Miami began last season with just four receivers on the 53-man roster: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Berrios, and Washington. Considering how much the Dolphins are expected to utilize Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle on offense, it’d make sense to find opportunities to get other playmakers involved elsewhere.
Washington can be a difference-maker at the position. He had a 67-yard and a 45-yard return against the New York Jets, plus another 45-yarder in the preseason against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That said, he also fumbled a kick early in Miami’s Thanksgiving Day loss to the Green Bay Packers.
A steady showing in training camp could be all Washington needs to lock down the kick returner role to open the season.
Dee Eskridge
A 2021 second-round pick by the Seattle Seahawks, Eskridge appeared in only six games after starting the season on the practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster in late October and re-signed with the Dolphins in May.
He averaged 29.2 yards with a long of 35 yards on five kickoff returns last season. He was a kick returner throughout his 24 games with Seattle, too, but hasn’t returned a punt since arriving in the NFL.
Even with Nick Westbrook-Ikhine now in the mix, Miami's receiving depth will be thin if either Hill or Waddle were to miss time. If the Dolphins opt to keep Washington fresh for offense, they could lean on Eskridge for special teams duties and carry six receivers on the 53-man roster, as they did in 2023.
Despite a 5-9, 190-pound frame, Eskridge’s speed and physicality make him a solid option returning kicks and fitting the traits coach Mike McDaniel targets in a receiver. With a year of experience in Miami under his belt, Eskridge could have the inside track to a roster spot if Miami plans to keep extra receivers on the active roster.
A.J. Henning
Special teams is where underdog players earn their snaps. Henning, a 5-10 and 192-pound undrafted wide receiver out of Northwestern, established himself as a kick returner dating back to his time with Michigan in 2021.
As a sophomore, he landed on the coaches and media All-Big Ten third-team after averaging 9.4 yards on 29 punts and 25.3 yards on seven kickoff returns. He continued returning kicks throughout his time with the Wolverines and at Northwestern, where he transferred for the last two seasons.
He was an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention last year as a punt returner, returning 12 attempts for an 11.3-yard average. While he didn’t return kickoffs last season, he averaged 22 yards on 15 returns as a senior in 2023.
Wide receivers Anthony Armstrong and Theo Wease Jr. signed for $235,000 guaranteed, the most among Miami’s undrafted free agent class. Henning didn’t generate the same buzz, but his proven return ability could become a spark on special teams.
While Washington and Eskridge bring more experience and are likely favorites, undrafted players turn heads every year. If Henning’s reliability as a returner shows up in camp, special teams could be his ticket to the 53-man roster.
