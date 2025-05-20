Checking Out Workout Bonuses, Rookie Free Agent Deals
The Miami Dolphins are in the midst of the final week of Phase Two of their offseason program, with OTAs kicking off next week.
While the offseason program is voluntary, except for the mandatory minicamp in June, players do get paid (albeit a modest sum) for participating. Other players have in their contract workout bonuses, which provide even more than an incentive to show up.
Per Over The Cap (overthecap.com), the Dolphins have 14 players receiving workout bonuses this year, with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa getting the highest amount at $250,000.
If you think either number is high, it's very modest compared to other teams around the league.
The Washington Commanders have a whopping 36 players with workout bonuses in 2025, according to overthecap.com, the New York Giants have 31 and the Buffalo Bills have 28.
The highest 2025 workout bonus for any player goes to Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray at $1.88 million, with Patrick Mahomes and Myles Garrett each receiving $1 million.
Along with Tagovailoa, the Dolphins players with workout bonuses in 2025 are Tyreek Hill, Jalen Ramsey, Zach Sieler, Bradley Chubb, Jordyn Brooks, Aaron Brewer, Jaylen Waddle, Austin Jackson, Jonnu Smith, newcomer Ifeatu Melifonwu, Tyrel Dodson, newcomer Ashtyn Davis and Quinton Bell.
UDFA GUARANTEES AND WHAT THEY MEAN
Not surprisingly, workout bonuses go to veteran players.
But just like not everybody gets a workout bonus, not every undrafted free agent gets any of his salary guaranteed when signing a rookie contract.
The Dolphins signed 16 rookies free agents after the 2025 NFL draft, and two already have been waived — long-snapper Kneeland Hibbett and defensive lineman Tre'vonn Rybka.
The 14 who remains each signed for the rookie minimum salary of $840,000, but where they're separated is in terms of guaranteed salary and signing bonus.
And obviously the more in demand a prospect was at the end of the draft, the higher the figures end up being.
In the 2025 undrafted class, it was wide receivers Anthony Armstrong and Theo Wease Jr. who signed for the most guaranteed money, each getting $234,000, according to overthecap.com. Cornerbacks Ethan Robinson ($175,00) and B.J. Adams ($150,000) came in next.
Here is where we tell you that those prospects got the most in guarantees because they were the most coveted, not necessarily because they're the most likely to earn a spot on the 53-man roster.
We can use last year as an example.
Dominican offensive tackle Bayron Matos is the UDFA who got the highest guarantee in his salary $225,000 and the highest signing bonus at $22,500 (nobody came close to that amount this year) as an intriguing international prospect who would get a roster exemption.
Cornerback Storm Duck made the 53-man roster as the UDFA with the next-highest guarantee at $170,000, but the next two players with the highest guarantees — offensive lineman Matthew Jones and safety Mark Perry — failed to make the active roster.
Offensive linemen Andrew Meyer did make the roster after getting $90,000 in guaranteed salary along with a $15,000 signing bonus.
The bottom line again is that Armstrong, Adams and Wease were the most wanted rookie free agents, not necessarily the best bets to make the 53-man roster.