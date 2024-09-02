A Tale of Two Young Dolphins Offensive Players
Two of the trickiest decisions the Miami Dolphins had to make in paring down their roster to 53 players last week involved what to do with Tanner Conner and Erik Ezukanma.
In the end, the Dolphins decided to keep Conner as the fourth tight end on the active roster while waiving Ezukanma despite the move leaving them with only four wide receivers — though that problem was alleviated the next day when they claimed Grant DuBose off waivers from the Green Bay Packers.
Ezukanma was re-signed to the practice squad after clearing waivers.
Conner and Ezukanma can contribute to an offense already not lacking for playmakers, so what ultimately made the difference was that Conner was kept, and Ezukanma was not made the cut.
Head coach Mike McDaniel made some interesting comments when asked about both players at the same time last week, but an important factor was left out.
THE SPECIAL TEAMS FACTOR
This is what McDaniel said about why Conner made the 53-man roster, and Ezukanma didn't.
"So Tanner Conner, really cool year, offseason for him," McDaniel said. "I think a lot of the stuff, his teammates had firsthand experience with his journey. He was a position switch; he was a wide receiver that we moved to tight end and now owns the entire playbook. One of the rare, rare players that – there's probably three in my whole career – that knows fullback and then can line up at the slot receiver and run two-minute, which is all memorized word association. There's nobody that has the rules of our offense and how to execute at every level down more than Tanner Conner does, and I'm excited for what he has in store for the Dolphins, both on offense and on special teams.
"And then Erik Ezukanma, I really like where he's at because he's on our team. And for me, there's a lot of players that — I look at it as a 69, or with the extra international player — 70-man roster and how you're able to get that and get the best version of that. Sometimes you're on the active roster, sometimes you're a practice squad player that has to be flexed up. There's a lot of different things that go on in that. I like where he's at. I think the team likes where he's at, just based upon the reactions to him and still have very high expectations for him and the group."
Here's one key difference between the two: special teams.
Conner appeared in 16 games for the Dolphins the past two seasons after making the 53-man roster in 2022 and then being elevated from the practice squad three times last season. He averaged about 12 special teams snaps in those games.
So his value extends beyond his knowledge of the playbook.
He played two special teams snaps in Ezukanma's three games with Miami in his first two injury-riddled seasons.
This makes a difference, and here's why.
While he possesses a really intriguing skill set, Ezukanma likely would have to rank fourth or fifth in the pecking order at wide receiver behind Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Braxton Berrios, and Malik Washington. Even if the Dolphins want to use his running skills in a package for him, how many offensive snaps could he realistically expect to get unless one of the top four wide receivers has to be inactive.
If that happens, the Dolphins can elevate Ezukanma from the practice squad as an emergency replacement three times before they have to decide whether to sign him to the 53-man roster outright.
If you're wondering about DuBose and why he got the nod over Ezukanma in the final analysis, check out the social media clip of his tackle in punt coverage serving as a gunner.
Ultimately, it's safe to conclude that the Dolphins value Ezukanma, but more is needed to ensure he sticks around. And it says here special teams most definitely were a key factor.
And it also was a factor in the Dolphins wanting to make sure to keep Conner.