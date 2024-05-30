After Waddle Extension, What About Tyreek's Contract?
Tyreek Hill's social media reaction to Miami Dolphins teammate Jaylen Waddle getting a big-money contract extension Thursday was simple and to the point: "couldn't be more happier."
Well, we can think of one simple way Hill could be happier, and that would be getting an extension of his own.
Even before news of Waddle's new deal broke, Hill watched wide receivers around the NFL getting contract extensions throughout the offseason as he prepares to play on the third year of a five-year deal whose average value may have overstated.
Hill signed a four-year extension worth $120 million after the Dolphins acquired him in the 2022 trade with the Kansas City, though that average includes a $43.9 million non-guaranteed salary for 2026 that essentially is a void year and increased the annual average from $25 million to $30 million.
There's actually no guaranteed money on Hill's contract past this season, and the fact his contract wasn't extended or restructured this offseason when the Dolphins were looking for ways to create cap space certainly could be interpreted as a sign the team might be ready to move on next offseason, in light of the list of young players in line for extensions beyond Waddle, a group that includes Tua Tagovailoa, Jevon Holland Jaelan Phillips.
Hill's cap number for 2024 is $31.3 million and it goes up to $34.2 million next year, and the Dolphins could clear a net of $11 million of the 2025 cap space with a post-June 1 release. The Dolphins currently have 50 players under contract for 2025 with cap liabilities of $271.4 million, per overthecap.com. The 2024 cap is $255 million.
Or the Dolphins certainly could sign him to an extension to keep intact their explosive trio of Tua, Tyreek and Waddle.
That clearly is Hill's wish, as he made clear in a recent appearance on the Around the Bar Podcast.
"I love Miami," Hill said. "I love every every bit of it. I know my wife loves it. The kids love it. My mom loves it. And it's just a beautiful city to live in, man. You know, it's so much stuff to do. Yeah. And obviously, I would I would like to retire in Miami.
"We all know how the NFL is and jobs go and people get promotions over here. And like we understand that, but yeah, Miami is a great city man. I love the team that I play on, I love the guys in the locker room. I love the head coach. I love the GM. So that means continue. That means sign me."
