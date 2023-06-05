WATCH: All Dolphins Podcast, Episode 14, Minicamp Preview, What Player Deserves the First Extension, and More

Publisher Alain Poupart and columnist Omar Kelly preview the Miami Dolphins mandatory minicamp coming up this week, as well as review, discuss and debate the NFL news of the weekend that could impact the Dolphins and other team-related topics

To borrow from the title of the debut album from the great Irish band The Cranberries, everybody else is doing it, so why can't we?

In this case, we're talking about podcasts and we have decided the time has come to — borrowing again from the world of music — join the fray with the SI Fan Nation All Dolphins podcast.

In our 14th episode, SI Fan Nation All Dolphins publisher Alain Poupart and longtime Dolphins columnist Omar Kelly preview the mandatory minicamp that starts Tuesday and concludes the team's offseason program (except for the rookie orientation).

The conversation, though, begins with addressing news around the NFL this past weekend as they indirectly pertain to the Dolphins, starting with the neverending speculation about running back Dalvin Cook in terms of his future with the Minnesota Vikings and his possible fit with the Dolphins. There also was the contract extension the Buffalo Bills gave to defensive tackle Ed Oliver, which obviously could impact what happens with 2019 first-round pick Christian Wilkins and his contract situation.

And then there was Terron Armstead's appearance in his celebrity basketball event Friday night and what that could mean in the grand scheme of things.

Looking ahead to the June minicamp, Kelly and Poupart discuss which players they're curious to see and why, with Kelly going with some veteran newcomers and Poupart choosing instead to go with returning players with a shaky future with the team.

As indicated in the podcast, look for more shows throughout the week as the two longtime Dolphins writers break down what they saw at minicamp practices.

As always, we hope you enjoy the discussion (and debates) between Poupart and Omar.

