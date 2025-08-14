An Eventful Detroit Reunion for Iffy
DETROIT — Defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu faced his old team during the Miami Dolphins' joint practices against the Detroit Lions this week, and he found himself in the middle of the action quite a bit.
The best came last for the Dolphins' free agent acquisition when he broke up a pass from quarterback Jared Goff on the final play of the Lions' one-minute drive before the Miami offense got its turn.
But there were other notables moments where Melifonwu was involved in the past two days, including his involvement in a scuffle with former teammate Jameson Williams during practice Wednesday.
Williams, as chatty a wide receiver as you're likely to find around the NFL, and Melifonwu went back and forth throughout the two days.
Overall, though, Melifonwu said he enjoyed the experience.
“It was a weird feeling, but it felt good to see all old friends and old staff members that I was with for four years," said the defensive back, who was a third-round pick of the Lions in the 2021 draft. "Alex Anzalone, Derrick Barnes, Kirby (Joseph), Terrion (Arnold), BB (Brian Branch). I mean, I was pretty much cool with everyone."
Melifonwu definitely wasn't cool with Williams on Wednesday, though.
The two went at it quite a bit in practice, and Williams made sure to let know Melifonwu know a bit every time he caught a pass against him.
That obviously was true when Williams got behind Melifonwu and cornerback Kendall Sheffield for a long touchdown catch from Jared Goff on Thursday. That came after Melifonwu broke up a pass intended for Williams in a seven-on-seven session.
"He does talk a lot," Melifonwu said of Williams. "I don't mind talking, but you know, you're gonna try to hit me first and see what's gonna happen."
Melifonwu said Lions head coach Dan Campbell ackowledged on the sideline during the joint practices, but didn't spend much time because he was busy coaching his team.
Melifonwu added there wasn't much difference in practicing against the Lions offense as a member of the Dolphins as opposed to when he played for Detroit.
“I mean, to be honest, it's pretty much the same," Melifonwu said. "Our practices in Detroit were pretty intense anyway. We had live tackling practices and everything, so it's pretty much the same thing.”
MELIFONWU MAKING UP FOR LOST TIME
After joining the Dolphins in the offseason, Melifonwu wound up missing the start of training camp because he was placed on the Non-Football Injury list with an injury he sustained while training.
But he said getting acclimated with the defense was no issue because of his presence in the offseason program and the conditioning part then took care of itself.
Melifonwu could wind up as a starter in the Dolphins secondary alongside Minkah Fitzpatrick, so he should be a key player.
Melifonwu said he's enjoyed working with Fitzpatrick so far.
“Yeah, it's been good," Melifonwu said. "He's taught me a lot of things already and just like his savviness and sometimes you can mix things up in the call. You know what I mean? So just playing like on a string with him, it's been pretty good.”
What was pretty good Thursday was Melifonwu's pass breakup at the end of practice, though he wanted more.
"I mean, it felt good," he said. "I should have picked it, though. So I'm more mad I didn't pick it, to be honest."