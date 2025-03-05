Another Backup QB Option for the Dolphins
Finding a proven, dependable backup quarterback remains perhaps the biggest priority of the offseason for the Miami Dolphins, and they now have one more option to consider on the free agent market.
This came with the news Wednesday morning that the Las Vegas Raiders had informed veteran Gardner Minshew that they would be releasing him at the start of the 2025 league year, which is coming March 12 at 4 p.m. ET.
Minshew was scheduled to make $11.8 million in base salary in 2025, with $3.2 million guaranteed.
His release from the Raiders should surprise no one considering his struggles last season after winning the starting job led to the team benching him in favor of Aidan O'Connell.
The Raiders were 2-7 in Minshew's nine starts, with the quarterback posing a career-low passer rating of 81.0.
Minshew did have very good success as the backup for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021 when he played four games with two starts and compiled a 104.8 passer rating on the strength of four touchdowns against one interception and a career-best 68.3 completion percentage.
THE BACKUP QUARTERBACK MARKET
The most coveted free agent quarterback on the market this offseason figures to be Sam Darnold after his comeback season with the Minnesota Vikings, but he's likely to be signed by a team looking for a starter.
Among clear backup options, veterans with starting experience who shouldn't command a huge salary, some of the more appealing options for the Dolphins would include Marcus Mariota, Mac Jones, Jimmy Garoppolo, Cooper Rush and Carson Wentz.
Andy Dalton maybe would have been a good fit as well, but he bypassed the chance to hit the free agent market to re-sign with the Carolina Panthers and continue to back up former first overall pick Bryce Young.
Another impending free agent is Tyler Huntley, who started five of the six games that Tua Tagovailoa missed in 2024 because of injuries.
While he brought an dimension to the offense with his scrambling ability, Huntley's performance as a passer was uneven, in line with what he has shown throughout his career.
Huntley said late last season, according to a Miami Herald report, that the team had talked to his agent about bringing him back in 2025, but he remains unsigned a week ahead of the start of free agency.
Even if Huntley is re-signed, the Dolphins still should look for an upgrade.
Aaron Rodgers also will be available this offseason, but he definitely doesn't fit the profile of what the Dolphins will be seeking. It's also hard to envision the Dolphins going for a boom-or-bust former high pick like Trey Lance or Zach Wilson.