Another Player Might Skip Mandatory Minicamp

The agent for Miami Dolphins Pro Bowl tight end Jonnu Smith would not commit to the player attending the mandatory minicamp which begins on Tuesday.

Jan 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Miami Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith (9) gains yards after catch during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
One high-profile Miami Dolphins already is expected to be absent during the mandatory minicamp this week, and there might be a second.

Tight end Jonnu Smith also could be sitting out the three-day event in the midst of a contentious offseason.

Appearing on his weekly segment on WSVN-7 in Miami, Smith's agent Drew Rosenhaus would not affirmatively state Smith would be present when the team assembles Tuesday morning. Smith might not appear as contractually obligated to due to his dissatisfaction with the financial terms of his contract.

"A lot has been written and said about Jonnu," Rosenhaus said. "Right now, Jonnu's situation is fluid and we are talking with the Dolphins. That's all I can say right now,"

Smith has been the subject of trade speculation, including talks with the Pittsburgh Steelers, over the last few weeks amid reports he wants his contract redone.

Rosenhaus has previously stated Smith wanted to stay with the Dolphins.

"Here's what I will say on behalf of my client: Jonnu would definitely like to stay in Miami," Rosenhaus said previously. "That's his first choice. This is where he lives in the offseason. He had a record-breaking season last year. It was the best season ever for a Miami Dolphin tight end. ... He broke the team record for receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns for a tight end and was the team's single Pro Bowl player. He's an incredibly valuable part of this team. ... He went to college at FIU. His dream team is the Dolphins.

"Hopefully, everything works out where he can stay in Miami."

Smith signed a team friendly two-year contract in the offseason of 2024. He is scheduled to make approximately $4 million in 2025.

RAMSEY AND SIELER

Smith is one of four players who was absent for both of the OTAs open to the media, along with Ramsey, defensive tackle Zach Sieler and free agent pick-up James Daniels.

While Daniels is recovering from a torn Achilles injury, Ramsey likely is on his way out via trade and he will not attend minicamp as player and team continue to look for a resolution.

As for Sieler, he also could be looking for a new contract after back-to-back double-digit-sack seasons and earning team MVP honors in 2024, though Rosenhaus, who represents him as well, has not said anything publicly about his situation.

Published
Scott Salomon joined On SI in April 2024 covering breaking news and analysis for Miami Dolphins On SI. Scott also does the same for the New York Giants On SI, Miami Hurricanes On SI and San Antonio Spurs On SI. Scott is based in South Florida and has been covering local and national sports for over 35 years. Scott has been credentialed for the Super Bowl, the NFL Combine, various Orange Bowls and other college football championship bowl games. Scott was also credentialed for the NBA All-Star game and covered the Miami Heat during their first six seasons for USA TODAY. Scott is a graduate of the University of Miami School of Communication and the St. Thomas University School of Law.

