Significant Update for Former Dolphins Guard Robert Hunt

Former Miami Dolphins guard Robert Hunt wasn't able to face his former team when Miami faced the Carolina Panthers in Week 5, nor was he able to play enough to earn a second consecutive Pro Bowl invitation after missing most of the season with an injury, but things are looking up for him.

Hunt, the former Dolphins second-round pick, has been designated to return from injured reserve and will be back at practice as the Panthers continue their push toward a surprise NFC South title.

Hunt has been on injured reserve since September when he sustained a torn bicep during a 27-22 loss against the Arizona Cardinals. The Dolphins faced the Panthers in Week 5 in early October and left Carolina with a 27-24 loss.

That victory started a three-game winning streak for the Panthers that moved their record to 4-3 and they've alternated wins and losses since then to get to their current record of 8-7. The Panthers have a one-game lead in the division over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Dolphins really could help out Hunt and his teammates with a victory against Todd Bowles' team Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

If the Dolphins defeat Tampa Bay and the Panthers defeat the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, the Panthers will clinch their first division title since 2015. If either of those things doesn't happen, then the Panthers will face the Buccaneers for the NFC South at Raymond James Stadium in Week 18.

If the Panthers win the division, Hunt would be in line to become the second of the 11 Dolphins draft picks from 2020 to reach the playoffs, joining former first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene, who appeared in the playoffs in 2023 with the Dallas Cowboys and in 2024 with the Washington Commanders.

REVISITING THE 2020 DRAFT CLASS

With defensive tackle Raekwon Davis and long-snapper Blake Ferguson not playing this season after being released in the offseason by the Indianapolis Colts and the Dolphins, respectively, there are now more than half that 11-member draft class out of the NFL.

Along with Davis and Ferguson, that list would include seventh-round pick Malcolm Perry, the running back/wide receiver from Navy; fifth-round pick Curtis Weaver, the edge rusher from Boise State; fifth-round Jason Strowbridge, the defensive lineman from North Carolina; and fourth-round pick Solomon Kindley, the guard from Georgia.

The five active players from that draft class are current Dolphins members Tua Tagovailoa and Austin Jackson, along with Hunt, Igbinoghene and Denver Broncos safety Brandon Jones.

Jones is in his second season with the Broncos, with whom he has developed into a high-end safety and appeared in the playoffs last season and is in the running for top seed in the AFC this year.

