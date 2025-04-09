Another Tyreek Incident Amid Turbulent Offseason
Tyreek Hill again is making headlines — and for the wrong reasons.
The Miami Dolphins wide receiver was involved in a domestic dispute Monday at a condominium in the coastal town of Sunny Isles, according to an incident report.
Sunny Isles Beach Police Department responded following a report of an "assault in progress" just before 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Hill's mother-in-law, Alesia Vaccaro, called police after she said Hill threw his wife's computer on the floor, grabbed his 5-month-old daughter and started walking with her in his arms toward the balcony of their 35th-floor residence, according to the incident report.
Vaccaro has been living with Hill and his wife, Keeta, since the child was born in November and there have been frequent arguments. Keeta Hill told police that whenever she expresses her opinion "about anything they discuss," Hill becomes angry and agitated and "throws objects around." She said the two had been going to couples therapy but was in the process of filing for divorce.
Tyreek Hill said that on the day of the incident he returned from training and sat down to talk to his wife about their couples therapy sessions. He told police he did not like that she told him he was not involved enough with the daughter, according to the incident report, so he approached her, gabbed the baby and starting walking around the apartment. Hill told police, "I have the same rights as a father as her as a mother, and I can take my baby whenever I want."
Both Hill and his wife told police the argument never became physical, even though officers noticed a bruise on Katee Hill's upper chest, which she said probably happened when he grabbed the baby from her.
Keeta Hill declined to write a statement about the incident, and Tyreek left the residence in the presence of the officers a little less than an hour later.
ANOTHER HEADACHE WITH HILL
This latest incident is just the latest in a series of off-the-field episodes involving the uber-talented but controversial Dolphins wide receiver.
It also comes as speculation continued to run rampant that the Dolphins might have been entertaining the idea of trading him, essentially because of wariness over the headaches that come with his gifts.
This incident follows his highly publicized brief detainment by police before the 2024 season opener at Hard Rock Stadium, the lawsuit filed by the OnlyFans model, the paternity lawsuits by different women, along with more harmless, yet still aggravating incidents.
News of the incident, first reported by South Florida TV station WPLG, came on the same day former teammate Terron Armstead said on the Up & Adams Podcast that he believed Hill would remain with the Dolphins amid the trade speculation.
The trade speculation, of course, is the result of Hill's comments after the 2024 season finale against the New York Jets that included "I'm out, bro." While he has walked back his comments since then, Hill also never misses an opportunity on social media to post the "peace out" two-finger emoji or make comments that could be interpreted as him wanting out.
If the Dolphins indeed were planning on trying to move Hill, the latest episode this week certainly isn't going to enhance his value on the trade market — if it doesn't kill it entirely.