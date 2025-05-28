As the Punters Turn
While the Miami Dolphins have two veterans ready to battle for the punter job, the person who held the job a couple of years ago has found himself a new team.
Veteran Thomas Morstead announced on social media that he would be joining the San Francisco 49ers, a couple of weeks after he was released by the New York.
Morstead served as the Dolphins punter in 2022 and — despite the fact he'll be remembered for the "butt punt" — turned in a solid performance, but the team chose not to re-sign him as a free agent the next offseason.
BAILEY IN A BATTLE
The Dolphins instead turned to former New England Patriots punt Jake Bailey, who has handled the punting duties the past two seasons but now faces a challenge from newcomer Ryan Stonehouse.
Stonehouse joined the Dolphins after the Tennessee Titans declined to make him a qualifying offer as a restricted free agent, this after he set an NFL record for highest single-season gross average in 2022.
Coincidentally — or perhaps not — Stonehouse worked in Tennessee under new Dolphins special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman.
While it's easy to suggest Stonehouse is almost a lock to win the job, kicker Jason Sanders' success in 2024 might play a role in giving Bailey an edge as his previous holder.
"Obviously Jake has a lot of reps with Jason , but it’s also going to be our job to get Ryan and Jason ready just in case he ends up winning the job," Aukerman said. "Who knows, but Jason had an unbelievable year and I credit Jake with that, too, because it’s tough to go through a bunch of long snappers in a season and I thought those guys handled it like pros last year and obviously Jason had one of his best years of his career which was unbelievable. Yeah, everything will be factored into the competition.”