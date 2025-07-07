Father of Potential Dolphins Cornerback Option Has Harsh Words for Team
Former NFL great Asante Samuel Sr. did not have kind things to say about the Miami Dolphins' front office in an episode of his Say What Needs to Be Said YouTube show.
Per the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson, the Dolphins have checked in with the younger Samuel, who is recovering from neck surgery this offseason.
It is no secret that the Dolphins need help in the secondary, and Samuel Jr., if healthy, can provide that help. He is a South Florida kid who attended American Heritage High School in Broward County.
However, Samuel Sr. believes Miami should have kept Jalen Ramsey instead of trading him to Pittsburgh, and that the team's leadership has lost complete control of the locker room.
“They’re sensitive, there’s no leadership in the Dolphins organization. Mike McDaniel is a pushover, Chris Grier - the GM - has no backbone…," Samuel Sr. said. "They’re running this team like a little league team.”
Samuel Sr. said the duo of McDaniel and Grier have lost control of the team. He believes the players are freelancing and doing what they want instead of listening to management.
"No one can stand up to the players. They are terrified of their own players," Samuel Sr. said. "They have no control over their own players."
Given those comments from Samuel Sr., the bridge to Samuel Jr. appears to have burned, so the Dolphins could pursue other options they've been linked to, such as Rasul Douglas or James Bradberry.
Douglas, a former member of the Buffalo Bills, was reportedly looking for big free agent money. He was out of the Dolphins' price range when they last spoke. However, as we approach training camp, a lesser deal might be preferable to no deal. Douglas made 15 starts last season, recording 43 total tackles, five passes defended, and one forced fumble.
As for Bradberry, he missed all of last season with a torn Achilles tendon and is 31 years old. His former team, the Philadelphia Eagles, was looking to move him from cornerback to safety before the injury because he struggled so much on the outside in 2023.
The Dolphins, if they were to kick the tires on Bradberry, would obviously need to have him come in for a physical so they can see how far along he is in his recovery process.
Regardless of who the team brings in, it seems it's incredibly unlikely that Samuel Jr. will be playing in South Florida this coming season.
