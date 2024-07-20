Barrett Decision Delivers Blow to Dolphins Defense
Shaquil Barrett's abrupt departure has left the Miami Dolphins in a potential pickle at outside linebacker.
His decision to retire wouldn't sting quite as much if not for the fact the Dolphins very well could need a veteran presence at outside linebacker at the start of the 2024 season given the uncertain status of Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb, who joined Cameron Goode in being placed on PUP this week.
The Dolphins did select Chop Robinson in the first round and Mohamed Kamara in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL draft, but it's asking an awful lot for rookies or unproven players to hold down the fort until Phillips and/or Chubb can return and make an inpact again.
The Dolphins figure to be in the market for a veteran to replace Barrett, and one can't help but wonder whether they might reach out to Emmanuel Ogbah, who they released in the offseason in a move drive by salary-cap considerations as much as anything else.
Ogbah might not be the perfect scheme fit as a 3-4 outside linebacker, but he could be a good stopgap option.
Among other veteran edge defenders still on the market is former New York Jets player Carl Lawson, who the Dolphins brought in for a visit in the offseason, as well as former Dolphins free agent pick-up Shaq Lawson, former Dolphins first-round pick Charles Harris and former Jaguars first-round pick Yannick Ngakoue. Lastly, the three veterans who suited up for the Dolphins in their playoff loss against the Kansas City Chiefs remain without a team, so Miami could choose among Melvin Ingram, Bruce Irvin or Justin Houston.
BEHIND BARRETT'S DECISION
The Dolphins had to expect having to put three outside linebackers on PUP to start training camp this week, but they were thrown a nasty curveball by veteran Shaquil Barrettt on Saturday.
The former NFL sack leader has informed the team he is going to retire instead of continuing his NFL career, this almost exactly four months after he signed a one-year contract with the Dolphins.
In an Instagram post, Barrett explained his decision.
"It's time fpr me to hang it up," Barrett wrote under his Instagram username moochman6. "It's been a great ride and I appreciate everything that came with it over the years. I'm ready to shift my full focus to my wife and kids and helping them realize their dreams and catch em. Anyone who caught their dreams before know the work, time and consistency required to reach them. I'm ready to start building them skills up in my kids which will take 100% commitment. IK to some it'll be a surprise but I've been thinking about this for a while and the decision has never been more clear than it is now."
Of course, we'll never fault a player for doing what's best for him, but it's also fair to wonder why Barrett couldn't have made that decision before he signed with the Dolphins and not four days before veterans are scheduled to report to training camp.
It's not quite as egregious as Ricky Williams abruptly retiring in 2004 the night before training camp was to start, but this is not great either. Of course, it's possible he told the Dolphins from the start this was a possibility, though it's probably not likely.
In any event, the Dolphins do need another option at Barrett's old position.