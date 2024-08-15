Beckham Bites Back As He Continues Working to Return
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. did some conditioning work on the side while the team practiced with the Washington Commanders on Thursday. Maybe he was letting off some steam at the same time.
Judging by the tone of his posts on social media Wednesday night, Beckham was not happy after somebody suggested that he just signed with the Dolphins so he could retire in South Florida and questioned whether Beckham will ever come back and play.
Beckham has yet to practice since signing in May, including spending all of training camp to this point on the active/Physically Unable to Perform list.
“Yea I think just keep posting bs for clicks and it should definitely make the answers appear,” Beckham posted Wednesday evening. “Anyways everybody over here kno what’s goin on (the team and ppl in this building) time will tell what and how the rest of the story goes.
"Just gotta realize I get more likes in click with my name in a story then without it… ppl really be bored asf…. Name who person who wants to work from 7am/7pm and not get to do the one thing they love. Plz make that make sense. Get the facts straight , mind ya biz."
The fan went so far as to suggest OBJ was becoming another Will Fuller, the former wide receiver who signed a one-year $10.6 million contract with Miami in the offseason in 2021, played in two games before landing on injured reserve and never played again.
THE CONCERN WITH BECKHAM (IF ANY)
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday he is not worried about Beckham. He knows when the receiver is ready, he will be back at practice.
“As the process goes, you have to put one foot in front of the other and what you don’t want — and what I know Odell doesn’t want — is getting on the grass and leaving it,” McDaniel said, later adding, “he didn’t sign up for football to be in meetings. Even though my meetings are super entertaining, I don’t think that was the case. He’s working his way to be back on the field."
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said he has thrown to Beckham, but the throws were stagnant, meaning it was pitch and catch and didn't involve any routes.
While Beckham is a veteran and has been around, it still would be nice for him to get a decent amount of practice reps with Tagovailoa before the regular season starts Sept. 8.
Asked this week about his confident level regarding Beckham's ability to hit the ground running, Tua said, “I’ll tell you what, I think it’s more confidence for him once he’s able to start running and catching balls and seeing it in that sense with guys across from him. Then also it’s a whole other thing to do that and then also he has to know where to line up and then what that play is, if he has a motion or if he doesn’t have a motion. So that’s where I think will be one of the tougher parts, and it’s not just for him but for everyone and anyone trying to get to know the playbook in this offense, it is tough.”