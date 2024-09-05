Beckham Emerges On Social Media
Odell Beckham, Jr., who will miss at least the first four games while on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, gave his Instagram followers a glimpse of his workout regimen.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is also in the Instagram story. After the clip shows Beckham doing leg squats, Beckham turns to Tagovailoa, and they bump each other's fists over the hard work the former New York Giants first-round pick turned in.
Beckham has been working out during the layoff from an undisclosed injury. However, he missed the mandatory minicamp and training camp, which put him behind the other receivers.
Beckham has been unable to work on his timing with Tagavailoa during the preseason. The lack of practice could be problematic once he is taken off PUP and elevated to the active roster. Beckham cannot practice for the first four weeks but may hit the practice field afterward.
The Dolphins would then have a three-week window to add him to the active roster.
Tagovailoa expressed his desire to work with Beckham. However, he said it is only possible to predict how they would gel once they have ample practice time to work on their timing.
He said they have hung out together off the field, but on the field, they just haven't had the time to get the work in because of OBJ's injury status.
"That's very important," Tagovailoa said last month. "For me, it's very important. Off the field, I've been able to hang out with him a good amount of times — cool dude, 100 percent. But does our relationship translate on the field? I couldn't tell you because I haven't gotten reps with him and that's just the honest truth.
"Now if 'O' [Odell Beckham, Jr.] isn't on the PUP list, he clears everything and we're able to get out there, that's one of the first thing I want to do — routes on air, want to make sure I get as many reps with him. 'OK, he's going to go in for this rep.' Let's make sure that this guy is going to get the ball, make sure the coverage isn't whatever. I want to make sure that the timing is good; I just want to make sure that that's all good and whatnot."
Beckham was supposed to be the third receiver, along with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. However, the idea has been temporarily shelved due to the injury.