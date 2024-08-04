Benito Jones Returns To Miami, Ready To Compete
Benito Jones has the heart of a fighter. He has had to battle for every opportunity he has, and it's clear he takes nothing for granted.
Jones left Ole Miss in 2020 after being bypassed in the draft. Since then, he's beaten the odds. He is playing with house money.
He made the Miami Dolphins roster as an undrafted free agent. He has not looked back since.
"Coming in undrafted, I had a chip on my shoulder. I was trying to just get on the field," Jones said. "When you get the opportunity, you have to take full advantage of it."
Jones bounced back and forth between the active roster and the practice squad for two seasons. In 2022, he left Miami and signed with the Detroit Lions. Jones eventually became a starter for the Lions. He played a crucial role in Detroit advancing to the NFC Championship Game last year under former Miami Dolphins coach Dan Campbell.
He returns to Miami with a $1.8 million contract and an opportunity to play a vital part in the early downs.
"I'm definitely a different player now, you know. I'm more of like going into my fifth year," Jones said, "I've seen a lot of ball and just come and try to be an asset to the defense."
Jones' Return According To His Coaches
For one, defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver is happy to have him on his defense. Jones has taken many reps with the first team and has looked good in practices, according to his coaches.
"I love the way Benito [Jones] is playing. Those guys, they're grinders and they don't get a lot of headlines. They don't get a lot of credit, but he's one of those guys that's out there each and every single day, and he's the same guy," Weaver affirmed. "He's consistent every day in his actions. So I love who he is. I love what he does."
Jones will battle this year not just for a roster spot but also for a chance to start on the defensive line. He will face a tough test battling veteran defensive tackle Teair Tart. The Dolphins want to replace Raekwon Davis, who left via free agency. It is a battle that defensive line coach Austin Clark can't wait to see materialized.
"I think what's cool to see with Benito, how he's grown, is his understanding of different blocks. And he's played in different schemes," Clark explained. "And I think he did a great job in Detroit last year, and we were fired up to get him back, and from a maturity level standpoint, how he practices and how he operates been great so far, so I'm proud of him, and he's got to continue to do what he's doing now."