Dolphins Training Camp Preview: DT Teair Tart
The Miami Dolphins lost defensive tackle Christian Wilkins in the offseason to the Las Vegas Raiders, and in comes Teair Tart. One of several free agents brought in this offseason, Tart will compete with nearly a half dozen other interior linemen in training camp.
After being undrafted in 2020, he spent three seasons with the Tennessee Titans. In 2023, he began the season with Tennessee, but after being waived, the Houston Texans claimed him; Tart played in two games with them last season.
In his career, Tart has 79 tackles in his 47 games played. He has added 14 quarterback hits, 2.5 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, and seven passes defended.
- Height: 6-2
- Weight: 304 lbs.
- Exp.: 5 Years
- School: Florida International
- How Acquired: Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from Houston), 2024
2023 In Review
Last season, Tart started with the Titans, playing in 11 games and starting nine. Before being waived, Tart tallied 21 tackles for Tennessee, eight for loss, with one sack and four quarterback hits.
After being claimed by the Texans in December and debuted for them in Week 16 in a loss against the Cleveland Browns. He finished his 2023 Texans campaign with three tackles in just two games and 29 total defensive snaps.
Contract/Cap Info
Tart and the Miami Dolphins agreed to a one-year contract with an average annual salary of $1.29 million, including a $167,500 signing bonus with $567,500 guaranteed.
His base salary in 2024 will be $1.12 million, with a cap hit of $1.15 million and a dead cap value of $567,500 (per sportrac.com).
2024 Preview
Tart has several linemen to fight off this summer, including Jonathan Harris, Isaiah Mack, Benito Jones, and Neville Gallimore. Additionally, 16-year veteran and former Miami Hurricane’s defensive end Calais Campbell should be an immediate contributor on the line along with Zach Sieler.
The third man will be intriguing this training camp for defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver and the Dolphins. Tart is more of a nose tackle, so that sub-position could help separate him from other defensive tackles looking for more than a roster spot.
Da’Shawn Hand and Brandon Pili return for Miami, and undrafted rookie free agents Mario Kendricks and Leonard Payne are competing.
Weaver is prone to rotating several defensive tackles in his schemes. So, while a crowded room is heading into camp, the battle with Tart and those other linemen not named Sieler or Campbell could be the camp’s battleground position to watch.
PREVIOUSLY IN THIS SERIES
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: TE Durham Smythe
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: TE Jonnu Smith
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: CB Cam Smith
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: S Jordan Poyer
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: DT Brandon Pili
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: LB Jaelan Phillips
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: CB Nik Needham
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: CB Siran Neal
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: RB Raheem Mostert
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: RB De'Von Achane
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: RB Salvon Ahmed
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: T Terron Armstead
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: LB Shaquil Barrett
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: WR Odell Beckham Jr.
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: WR Braxton Berrios
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: CB Ethan Bonner
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: OL Aaron Brewer
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: RB Chris Brooks
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: LB Jordyn Brooks
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: DB Elijah Campbell
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: OLB Bradley Chubb
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: TE Tanner Conner
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: OL Lester Cotton
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: WR River Cracraft
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: OL Jack Driscoll
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: OL Liam Eichenberg
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: WR Erik Ezukanma
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: TE Jody Fortson
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: CB Kendall Fuller
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: DT Neville Gallimore
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: DT Da'Shawn Hand
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: DT Jonathan Harris
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: TE Julian Hill
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: S Jevon Holland
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: FB Alec Ingold
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: T Austin Jackson
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: DT Benito Jones
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: OL Robert Jones
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: CB Kader Kohou
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: T Kendall Lamm