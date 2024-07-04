Dolphins Training Camp Preview: DT Benito Jones
The Miami Dolphins will welcome several new faces to training camp in July, including a familiar one in defensive tackle Benito Jones. After playing his last two seasons in Detroit, Jones finds himself back in Miami Gardens.
An undrafted free agent rookie for the Dolphins in 2020, Jones was a practice squad player until October when he was called up to the full-time roster. He went from practice squad to active roster back and forth a number of occurrences as a rookie. He eventually was waived by Miami in August of 2022, then claimed by the Lions.
Jones is the latest player featured in our series examining players on the Dolphins’ roster heading into training camp. We look back at their 2023 season, how they joined the team, their contract status, and their outlook for 2024.
BENITO JONES, DT
Height: 6-1
Weight: 335 lbs.
Exp.: 4 Years
School: Mississippi
How Acquired: Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from Detroit), 2024
2023 in Review
Jones played in all 17 games for the Lions, starting 15. He played a bit more than half of the defensive snaps on the season with 567 (52%) as well as 124 on special teams (27%).
Mainly acting as a space-eater in the middle of the defensive line, Jones tailed 26 tackles, three for loss, with a sack and six quarterback hits. He also registered seven pressures and two hurries last season.
Jones was part of a Detroit team that was a few minutes away from a Super Bowl berth before losing against the San Fransisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. Jones saw roughly 20% or less of the snaps in Detroit's three playoff games and recorded one tackle throughout the postseason.
Contract/Cap Info
Jones signed a 1 year, $1.79 million guaranteed contract that includes a $250,000 signing bonus. Jones will earn a base salary of $1.54 million and a signing bonus of $250,000, carrying a cap hit and dead cap value of $1.79 million (per Spotrac.com).
2024 Preview
Jones will have a number of competitors on the defensive line this training camp, such as newcomers Teair Tart, Isaiah Mack, Jonathan Harris and Neville Gallimore. Da’Shawn Hand and Brandon Pili will return for the Dolphins to compete as well in July.
At 6-1 and 335 pounds, Jones has a solid build and center of gravity to play heavy snap counts as a nose tackle in new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver’s system.
Zach Sieler and free agent veteran addition Calais Campbell will be the top two players along the front line, while Jones will battle nearly half a dozen interior linemen for a spot on the 2024 Dolphins roster.
