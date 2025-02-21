Bowden, Ballage Back in Action
The United Football League will kick off its new season at the end of March, and the rosters once again will feature some players known to most NFL fans.
And that would include a couple of former Miami Dolphins players looking to work their way back into the NFL, wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. and running back Kalen Ballage.
Bowden is a member of the D.C. Defenders, while Ballage will be playing for the Arlington Renegades once the 2025 UFL season kicks off March 28.
Also on UFL rosters are two players who ended the 2024 season on the Dolphins practice squad, running back Deneric Prince with the Memphis Showboats and defensive tackle Shakel Brown with the Houston Roughnecks.
Among other players who spent time with the Dolphins, even if only in training camp or on the practice squad, on UFL rosters include CB Damon Arnette and RB Za'Quandre White with Houston, LB Zeke Vandenburgh with Memphis and Kirk Merritt, who was a wide receiver with the Dolphins but is listed as a running back with the Roughnecks.
Also, Isaiah Mack and Daviyon Nixon, who were the first two of many defensive tackles the Dolphins signed last offseason, will be playing for the St. Louis Battlehawks and Renegades, respectively.
THE LONG JOURNEYS FOR BOWDEN AND BALLAGE
Bowden played only one season for the Dolphins after being acquired in a trade with the Raiders in August 2020, but he was impressive enough that rookie year that him winding up in the UFL at any point seemed unlikely at the time.
But his career went sideways after that promising 2020 season and he was out of football in 2024 after the New Orleans declined to extend a qualifying offer as restricted free agent and no other team signed him.
After spending the 2021 season on IR, Bowden was released by the Dolphins in August 2022 and wound up playing one game with the New England Patriots that season and 15 games with three starts with the Saints in 2023.
Ballage was a fourth-round pick of the Dolphins in the 2018 draft and last played in the NFL in 2021 with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
His rookie season was pretty quiet until he reeled off a 75-yard touchdown run in a December game against the Minnesota Vikings, but his production nosedived in 2019 when he average an unsightly 1.8 yards on his 74 carries in his 12 games (with six starts).
Before joining the Dolphins, Ballage tied an NCAA record by scoring eight touchdowns for Arizona State as a junior in a 68-55 victory against Texas Tech, whose quarterback passed for 540 yards and five touchdowns. That quarterback was named Patrick Mahomes.
Ballage signed to play in the XFL in 2023 but wound up on the San Antonio Brahmas' injured list.