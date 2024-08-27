Breaking Down and Analyzing the Dolphins' Initial 53-Man Roster
The Miami Dolphins have their initial 53-man roster.
The team made more than two dozen transactions to reach the NFL-mandated limit by the 4 p.m. ET deadline on Tuesday.
Here's the rundown by position, along with a quick analysis of the moves made to get to that point:
QUARTERBACKS (2)
On the 53: Tua Tagovailoa, Skylar Thompson
Tuesday moves: None
Analysis: This was settled when the team released veteran Mike White on Sunday.
RUNNING BACKS (5)
On the 53: Raheem Mostert, De'Von Achane, Jaylen Wright (R), Jeff Wilson Jr., FB Alec Ingold
Tuesday moves: Waived/injured Chris Brooks, released Anthony McFarland Jr., waived Zander Horvath
Analysis: We discussed the possibility of the Dolphins trading Wilson for a draft pick, but the fact he'd have that kind of value is also an indication he was worth keeping. This is a disappointing ending for Brooks, who flashes at times but also dealt with his share of injuries.
WIDE RECEIVERS (4)
On the 53: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Braxton Berrios, Malik Washington (R)
Tuesday moves: Placed River Cracraft on IR/designated to return; moved Odell Beckham Jr. to the Reserve/PUP list; waived Erik Ezukanma, Mike Harley Jr., Je'Quan Burton and Kyric McGowan; waived/injured Braylon Sanders
Analysis: What stands out here obviously is the fact the Dolphins have only four wide receivers on the 53, a situation we're thinking absolutely will change between now and Sept. 8. The big news was Beckham having to start the season on PUP, though Ezukanma being outright waived actually was kind of surprising. Cracraft will be eligible to return after four games.
TIGHT ENDS (4)
On the 53: Durham Smythe, Jonnu Smith, Julian Hill, Tanner Conner
Tuesday moves: Waived Hayden Rucci
Analysis: We said all along the big question here was whether the Dolphins would carry a fourth tight end, and it certainly makes sense given the low number at both quarterback and wide receiver.
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (10)
On the 53: Terron Armstead, Robert Jones, Aaron Brewer, Liam Eichenberg, Austin Jackson, Kendall Lamm, Lester Cotton, Jack Driscoll, Patrick Paul (R), Andrew Meyer (R)
Tuesday moves: Waived Chasen Hines and Matthew Jones; moved Isaiah Wynn to the Reserve/PUP list
Analysis: Meyer making the team as a rookie free agent has to be the biggest surprise on the 53, but the rest of the group is as expected.
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (5)
On the 53: Zach Sieler, Calais Campbell, Da'Shawn Hand, Brandon Pili, Benito Jones
Tuesday moves: Released Neville Gallimore, and Isaiah Mack; waived Robert Cooper and Leonard Payne
Analysis: Absolutely nothing surprising here, even if Gallimore's $1.8 million salary (signing bonus and base salary) was fully guaranteed.
EDGE DEFENDERS (5)
On the 53: Jaelan Phillips, Emmanuel Ogbah, Chop Robinson (R), Mohamed Kamara (R), Quinton Bell
Tuesday moves: Moved Bradley Chubb and Cameron Goode to the Reserve/PUP list; waived David Anenih; placed Wyatt Ray on season-ending IR
Analysis: Nothing surprising here, either.
LINEBACKERS (5)
On the 53: David Long Jr., Jordyn Brooks, Duke Riley, Channing Tindall, Anthony Walker Jr.
Tuesday moves: Released Curtis Bolton; waived Dequan Jackson
Analysis: The big question here was whether Walker's injury, which has kept him from practicing the past several weeks, would put his roster spot in jeopardy. Don't be surprised if he's put on IR on Wednesday, which would allow him to return in 2024.
DEFENSIVE BACKS (11)
On the 53: CB Jalen Ramsey, CB Kendall Fuller, S Jevon Holland, S Jordan Poyer, S Marcus Maye, CB Kader Kohou, CB Ethan Bonner, CB Siran Neal, S Elijah Campbell, CB Storm Duck, S Patrick McMorris
Tuesday moves: Placed CB Cam Smith on IR/designated to return; released CB/S Nik Needham; waived S Jordan Colbert, CB Isaiah Johnson, CB Jason Maitre and S Mark Perry
Analysis: Duck making the team as a rookie free agent is a big accomplishment, but we're not surprised that a UDFA made it because the Dolphins had three good-looking players fitting that bill. Smith, like Cracraft, will be eligible to return after four games as he recovers from his hamstring injury.
SPECIALISTS (2)
On the 53: K Jason Sanders, P Jake Bailey
Tuesday moves: Released LS Blake Ferguson
Analysis: Remember when we talked about the likelihood of Walker going on IR on Wednesday? Well, the Dolphins needed a roster spot to be able to carry him because they used their two IR/return allotments of cutdown day on Cracraft and Smith and this is where we suspect it's going to happen. The Dolphins obviously need to have a long-snapper on the roster and likely told Ferguson he'd be re-signed. Interestingly enough, the Buffalo Bills did that in 2021 and 2023 with none other than Blake's brother Reid, who also is a long-snapper.