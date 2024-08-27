All Dolphins

Breaking Down and Analyzing the Dolphins' Initial 53-Man Roster

Breaking down the Miami roster by position after the moves to get down to the 53-player limit

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31) runs for a first down against the Washington Commanders during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium.
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31) runs for a first down against the Washington Commanders during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. / Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Miami Dolphins have their initial 53-man roster.

The team made more than two dozen transactions to reach the NFL-mandated limit by the 4 p.m. ET deadline on Tuesday.

Here's the rundown by position, along with a quick analysis of the moves made to get to that point:

QUARTERBACKS (2)

On the 53: Tua Tagovailoa, Skylar Thompson

Tuesday moves: None

Analysis: This was settled when the team released veteran Mike White on Sunday.

RUNNING BACKS (5)

On the 53: Raheem Mostert, De'Von Achane, Jaylen Wright (R), Jeff Wilson Jr., FB Alec Ingold

Tuesday moves: Waived/injured Chris Brooks, released Anthony McFarland Jr., waived Zander Horvath

Analysis: We discussed the possibility of the Dolphins trading Wilson for a draft pick, but the fact he'd have that kind of value is also an indication he was worth keeping. This is a disappointing ending for Brooks, who flashes at times but also dealt with his share of injuries.

WIDE RECEIVERS (4)

On the 53: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Braxton Berrios, Malik Washington (R)

Tuesday moves: Placed River Cracraft on IR/designated to return; moved Odell Beckham Jr. to the Reserve/PUP list; waived Erik Ezukanma, Mike Harley Jr., Je'Quan Burton and Kyric McGowan; waived/injured Braylon Sanders

Analysis: What stands out here obviously is the fact the Dolphins have only four wide receivers on the 53, a situation we're thinking absolutely will change between now and Sept. 8. The big news was Beckham having to start the season on PUP, though Ezukanma being outright waived actually was kind of surprising. Cracraft will be eligible to return after four games.

TIGHT ENDS (4)

On the 53: Durham Smythe, Jonnu Smith, Julian Hill, Tanner Conner

Tuesday moves: Waived Hayden Rucci

Analysis: We said all along the big question here was whether the Dolphins would carry a fourth tight end, and it certainly makes sense given the low number at both quarterback and wide receiver.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (10)

On the 53: Terron Armstead, Robert Jones, Aaron Brewer, Liam Eichenberg, Austin Jackson, Kendall Lamm, Lester Cotton, Jack Driscoll, Patrick Paul (R), Andrew Meyer (R)

Tuesday moves: Waived Chasen Hines and Matthew Jones; moved Isaiah Wynn to the Reserve/PUP list

Analysis: Meyer making the team as a rookie free agent has to be the biggest surprise on the 53, but the rest of the group is as expected.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (5)

On the 53: Zach Sieler, Calais Campbell, Da'Shawn Hand, Brandon Pili, Benito Jones

Tuesday moves: Released Neville Gallimore, and Isaiah Mack; waived Robert Cooper and Leonard Payne

Analysis: Absolutely nothing surprising here, even if Gallimore's $1.8 million salary (signing bonus and base salary) was fully guaranteed.

EDGE DEFENDERS (5)

On the 53: Jaelan Phillips, Emmanuel Ogbah, Chop Robinson (R), Mohamed Kamara (R), Quinton Bell

Tuesday moves: Moved Bradley Chubb and Cameron Goode to the Reserve/PUP list; waived David Anenih; placed Wyatt Ray on season-ending IR

Analysis: Nothing surprising here, either.

LINEBACKERS (5)

On the 53: David Long Jr., Jordyn Brooks, Duke Riley, Channing Tindall, Anthony Walker Jr.

Tuesday moves: Released Curtis Bolton; waived Dequan Jackson

Analysis: The big question here was whether Walker's injury, which has kept him from practicing the past several weeks, would put his roster spot in jeopardy. Don't be surprised if he's put on IR on Wednesday, which would allow him to return in 2024.

DEFENSIVE BACKS (11)

On the 53: CB Jalen Ramsey, CB Kendall Fuller, S Jevon Holland, S Jordan Poyer, S Marcus Maye, CB Kader Kohou, CB Ethan Bonner, CB Siran Neal, S Elijah Campbell, CB Storm Duck, S Patrick McMorris

Tuesday moves: Placed CB Cam Smith on IR/designated to return; released CB/S Nik Needham; waived S Jordan Colbert, CB Isaiah Johnson, CB Jason Maitre and S Mark Perry

Analysis: Duck making the team as a rookie free agent is a big accomplishment, but we're not surprised that a UDFA made it because the Dolphins had three good-looking players fitting that bill. Smith, like Cracraft, will be eligible to return after four games as he recovers from his hamstring injury.

SPECIALISTS (2)

On the 53: K Jason Sanders, P Jake Bailey

Tuesday moves: Released LS Blake Ferguson

Analysis: Remember when we talked about the likelihood of Walker going on IR on Wednesday? Well, the Dolphins needed a roster spot to be able to carry him because they used their two IR/return allotments of cutdown day on Cracraft and Smith and this is where we suspect it's going to happen. The Dolphins obviously need to have a long-snapper on the roster and likely told Ferguson he'd be re-signed. Interestingly enough, the Buffalo Bills did that in 2021 and 2023 with none other than Blake's brother Reid, who also is a long-snapper.

Published
Alain Poupart

ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of All Dolphins and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press, the Dolphins team website, and the Fan Nation Network (part of Sports Illustrated). In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News