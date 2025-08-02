Breaking Down Latest Dolphins OL Updates

Dolphins escape injury scare from key pass rusher Jaelan Phillips today. But I’m told RT Austin Jackson will miss ‘weeks’ in camp with lower extremity injury. The hope is he’s back Week 1 vs. Colts.



